Bengals Owner Makes Final Decision on Zac Taylor’s Future After Losing to Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals are staying their course for the 2026 season. Team president Mike Brown officially announced on Monday whether both head coach Zac Taylor and director of player personnel Duke Tobin would keep their jobs. This decision comes in light of a difficult season that saw the team miss the playoffs, a result Brown described as “frustrating and disappointing.”

“Our focus is on building a team that can consistently compete at the highest level with a goal of winning championships,” read the statement posted by the team on X. “After thoughtful consideration, I am confident that Duke Toblin and Zac Taylore are the right leaders to guide us forward. They have proven they can build and lead teams that compete for championships. We trust their plans and expect to return to our desired level of success.”

In the statement shared by the team, Brown acknowledged that the season fell short of the high standards set in previous years. He noted that after four straight winning seasons, which included a trip to the Super Bowl and two AFC Championship appearances, the recent lack of success shows there is still significant work to be done. But he emphasized that the organization isn’t ready to part ways with the team’s leaders who made the winning moments possible. The owner said;

Ultimately, ownership believes that Taylor and Tobin are still the right pair to lead the franchise back to the top. Brown expressed full confidence in their strategy. The Bengals are betting that their established leadership can fix the current issues and return the team to its winning ways next year.