Shemar Stewart Issued 3-Word Warning as Former Exec Promotes Rookie’s Drastic Decision Against Bengals

Shemar Stewart might have come into the NFL as a premier first-round prospect, but weeks into his pro career, he already finds himself at a fork in the road. A thorny contract dispute, unrelated to money but focused on language, embroils the Bengals’ rookie. Stewart didn’t show up for rookie training camp on Saturday, shelving his Bengals debut over a provision that would nullify his guarantees. While the franchise claims they’re being reasonable, Stewart’s refusal to relinquish “disciplinary language” that wasn’t present in earlier deals has set off a firestorm of responses from NFL insiders, and one of them didn’t hold back.

Jake Rosenberg, a former Eagles executive and contract tactician, didn’t pull any punches. He issued a three-word admonition to Stewart on X that struck like a locker-room style warning: “Don’t do it.” The “it” being a bona fide holdout over something Rosenberg describes as frustrating but ultimately not worth blowing things up about. He went on to say, “Defaulting is 100% in the player’s control.” Rosenberg continued his line with a little more finesse, noting that what the Bengals are doing isn’t novel, it’s merely new.

“What they’re asking isn’t unusual – it’s just a change,” he wrote, alluding to the change in contract wording. In Rosenberg’s estimation, the overall cash is still there, and even if the guarantees are voided, Stewart could still make that money through performance. “It’s easier to take player side when fighting for upside- not protection of downside,” Rosenberg explained. In other words, while it feels like a downgrade from what past Bengals rookies got, it’s not exactly a deal-breaker.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

For Stewart, though, it’s personal. The Texas A&M standout has dug in, claiming he’s not asking for anything unreasonable. “I’m 100 percent right,” he said in June. “I’m not asking for nothing y’all have never done before. But in y’all case, y’all just want to win arguments more than winning more games.” It’s a bold stance, and one that’s gaining attention.

Stewart reportedly trained at his alma mater instead of attending any Bengals offseason workouts. Including the mandatory minicamp and as the only unsigned first-round pick in the 2025 class. He’s become the focus of a swelling storm. For a team trying to pick up where it left off, this absence is difficult to ignore.

A rookie’s standoff sparks brutal reality check

The Bengals attempted to play down the tension. Director of player personnel Duke Tobin spoke to the media, saying, “I don’t blame Shemar. He’s listening to the advice he’s paying for. I don’t understand the advice… We’re treating him fairly.” That veiled shot at Stewart’s camp just fueled the fire. Tobin doubled back, stating, ”I hope Shemar comes in. He needs to be here. He could be a factor for a championship-caliber football team.” The message was unmistakable: We want you, but this is your decision. And if you’re holding out because of someone else’s poor advice, you’re the one who’ll suffer the consequences.

via Imago Syndication: The Enquirer Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart looks on during the Bengals Rookie Mini Camp on Friday, May 9, 2025 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati , EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xAlbertxCesare/ThexCincinnatixEnquirerx USATSI_26130288

But it’s not just the front office applying pressure. Rosenberg’s notice adds a second punch—a sign that Stewart is becoming increasingly isolated. The former executive’s take? The holdout isn’t just misguided; it’s a self-inflicted wound. “Not an issue to hold out over,” he tweeted. Stewart may have valid frustrations about his role, but Rosenberg’s message is clear: be angry, sure—but don’t sit this one out. Instead, “remember it for the next deal… but get to work.” That reflects the broader culture of the NFL: contract disputes may smell bad, but skipping camp—especially as a rookie—rarely ends well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From the Bengals’ perspective, owner Mike Brown confirmed that the delay is not financial. However, it is about ensuring the team in the event of a future suspension or conduct infraction. “It’s a very peculiar thing,” Brown said. “It’s not about money. It’s about the guarantee in the case of if he were to do something contrary to the discipline levels of the league. I don’t think that’s going to happen ever.” Which raises the question: if no one believes Stewart will break policy, why put the clause in at all? The response, Tobin said: “We have the right to evolve.” However, that “evolution” may cost the Bengals a much-hyped rookie before he ever steps on the field.

The team drafted Stewart—a raw athlete with explosive edge potential—with hopes he’d make an immediate impact. But with veterans now in the mix and training camp in full swing, he’s facing a defining moment. His contract may not differ much in overall value, but the message from around the league is clear: being right won’t matter if you’re not on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rosenberg’s comments weren’t just advice—they were a plea. A warning that the longer this standoff drags on, the more baggage Stewart risks carrying into his rookie year. He has every right to be angry, to remember the slight. But insiders agree: the smart move is to show up and show out. Because in the NFL, real leverage doesn’t come from principle—it comes from performance.