“You Can’t Shoot Yourself in the Foot”: Joe Burrow Doesn’t Hold Back as Zac Taylor Points to Bengals QB’s Fumble After Steelers Loss

Joe Burrow entered the Week 3 matchup with a strong record against the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, particularly on the road. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was leading 4-3 against Pittsburgh and had an opportunity to make it 5-3. And for most of the fourth quarter, it felt like the quarterback had the upper hand. But a fumble in the final minute cost the Bengals the game, as the Steelers won 30-27. Right after the loss, Burrow addressed the media with a reality check for the team.

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“You can’t shoot yourself in the foot like that. Guys got to take ownership of themselves,” Burrow told reporters, per ESPN’s Mike Petraglia.

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Joe Burrow was efficient throughout the game, as he completed 28-of-37 passes for 282 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. At the same time, the Steelers’ strong defense failed to take down the quarterback, as they recorded zero sacks before the final minute.

However, with the game on the line, a costly fumble from Burrow ultimately sealed the game in Pittsburgh’s favor.

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Trailing 30-27, Cincinnati got the ball back with just over two minutes remaining. The team therefore had a realistic opportunity to either tie the game with a field goal or win it with a touchdown. With the Bengals trying to move downfield, Burrow dropped back to pass.

However, the Steelers managed to record the first sack of the afternoon. Derrick Harmon broke through the Cincinnati protection and reached Burrow, knocking the ball loose as he brought the quarterback down. It was officially recorded as a strip-sack and fumble with 53 seconds remaining in the game.

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Pittsburgh got possession and ultimately secured its second win of the season. After that happened, head coach Zac Taylor acknowledged that the final play ultimately cost the Bengals the game.

“In the end,” said Taylor when asked about where the game flipped for Cincy. “All three phases had a chance to win that game in the fourth quarter. Had a chance to score on offense, had a chance to get a stop on defense, had a chance to make some plays on special teams that we didn’t make. So, I think in all three phases, I’m sharing that one.

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“I thought it was a good drive until that play into the game. But I thought we were having some momentum there and had a chance to, you know, I think right at the 38, trying to go score and win, not trying to kick the field goal. We would have if we had to, but we were trying to go in the game like that”

That said, Joe Burrow entered the game with a 3-1 record in Pittsburgh. But following that costly fumble, the quarterback failed to convert it to 4-1, as the Bengals now look forward to facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at home next week.