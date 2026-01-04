Zac Taylor Calls Out Refs Over Controversial Myles Garrett Decision as Browns DE Speaks Up on Breaking Sack Record

The Cincinnati Bengals ended their season with a 6-11 record after losing to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. However, the biggest story wasn’t just the score. It was a heated moment between Bengals coach Zac Taylor and the referees. Taylor was furious and was seen yelling at the officials during the game. He didn’t hold back his feelings later during the press conference.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“We’re playing for our lives here,” the head coach said to the reporters. “I was never told we were going to stop the game, and in a critical moment like that. The refs just said that they had made a decision that they were going to stop the game, and they said that they would try to do it as quickly as possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

During the fourth quarter, Browns star Myles Garrett sacked Joe Burrow. This was Garrett’s 23rd sack of the year, setting a new record for the most sacks in a single NFL season. To celebrate, Garrett’s teammates rushed onto the field, including players who weren’t even in the game. Usually, this would result in a penalty for “unsportsmanlike conduct,” but the officials decided not to throw a flag, choosing instead to let the Browns enjoy the historic moment.