Zac Taylor Makes Massive Decision for Joe Burrow’s Protection as Bengals Solve $22M Cap Dilemma

Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals understand one thing clearly. If they want to contend for a Super Bowl next season, they have to keep quarterback Joe Burrow protected. And for that reason, keeping left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. in the building long term becomes a priority. To their credit, the Bengals have now addressed exactly that.

Once the league year officially kicked off, Cincinnati signed Brown to a two-year contract extension. The move ensures that Brown is no longer heading into a contract year.

The 29-year-old, after previous stints with the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, originally signed a four-year, $64 million deal with the Bengals in 2023.

Fast forward to now, and with this new extension, Brown is under contract with Cincinnati through the 2028 season. To Brown’s credit, the LT represented himself for the contract negotiations. After the agreement was finalized, he took to social media to celebrate the unusual role he played in getting it done.

“Represented myself on this deal lol it’s a 2 year extension,” Brown shared on ‘X.’

Clearly, Brown felt comfortable negotiating directly with the organization. Whether those talks happened primarily with Bengals president Mike Brown or with executive vice president Katie Blackburn, who oversees contracts and the salary cap, is still unclear.

What is clear, however, is that the 29-year-old appreciated how the process unfolded. After the extension became official, Brown publicly acknowledged both the Brown and Blackburn families for the way negotiations were handled.

“The Blackburn family and the Brown family made this a smooth negotiation. (Assistant general manager) Steve (Radecivic) was great just being honest and up front. The deal creates a sense of stability for myself and the organization. I didn’t necessarily feel the need to reset the market. We have great players in this locker room. It’s rare for a player to say, but making it team friendly … The way that I see it, it puts me and my family and the organization in a good spot.”

Still, the extension is likely to draw mixed reactions, and the reasoning behind that is fairly straightforward. Since Brown arrived in Cincinnati, the Bengals have not been as successful as they were during the early 2020s.

A big part of that has been Joe Burrow’s health. The quarterback has struggled to stay on the field, which has made it harder for the offense to maintain consistency. Brown, to his credit, has remained available, appearing in 45 games for Cincinnati. However, his individual performance has not quite reached the Pro Bowl level he showed earlier in his career.

For some context, Pro Football Focus ranked him 66th among tackles in 2024 and 60th in 2025. That means he has yet to crack the top 40 tackles in the league during his time with the Bengals.

One area where he has still been effective, though, is in the run game. ESPN’s run block win rate metric ranked him eighth among tackles last season when it came to run blocking.

So while Brown may not be performing at the same elite level he displayed in Baltimore and Kansas City, he is still contributing, especially when it comes to helping the ground game. Heading into the 2026 season, he will once again be tasked with protecting Burrow, who missed the majority of the 2025 season because of injury.

Brown will turn 30 in a couple of months, and he is now entering the ninth season of his career. During that stretch, he has already collected a Super Bowl ring, four Pro Bowl selections, and even played on a franchise tag.

At this point, though, his focus seems pretty clear. Brown wants another Super Bowl ring with the team and locker room he clearly values. And while this extension secures Burrow’s protection through the 2028 season, it also helps the Bengals manage the significant cap hit Brown previously carried on their salary sheet.

The Bengals can now tackle Orlando Brown Jr.’s cap hit

During his time with the Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr. turned down a massive six-year offer from Kansas City. The reason was fairly simple. The 29-year-old tackle was not satisfied with the guaranteed money in the deal. As a result, he entered free agency in 2023 and eventually signed with the Bengals.

For context, players across the league have increasingly leaned toward shorter-term contracts as the salary cap continues to rise. And looking at it now, that trend helps explain why Brown decided to negotiate and extend his original four-year deal by two more seasons.

After all, Brown was set to carry nearly a $22 million cap hit for the 2026 season. But with the new extension in place, he is no longer heading into a contract year. That now gives the Bengals some flexibility to potentially restructure his deal and avoid that major $22 million cap charge.

There is nothing concrete yet, but Cincinnati does have the option to restructure his contract if needed. It may not happen in 2026 since the team currently has around $24 million in available cap space, according to Over The Cap.

However, by 2027, the Bengals could consider restructuring the deal to create additional cap room. For now, it is simply a situation worth monitoring as the next couple of seasons unfold.