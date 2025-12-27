Zac Taylor Put on High Alert as 31 NFL Teams Find Out Joe Burrow’s Trade Price Amid Bengals QB’s Frustrations – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Burrow could face trade inquiries despite public commitment to Bengals.

Missed bulk of 2025 due to Grade-3 turf toe, still impressive in six games.

Multiple teams reportedly interested, but no-trade clause and cost make deal unlikely.

Burrow’s entire NFL career has been under head coach Zac Taylor, but that may not be the case next season. What would it take to pry a franchise quarterback away from his team? For Burrow, the price tag is reportedly set, and the NFL is listening. Despite the quarterback’s public commitment to staying with the team, many could be interested in a potential opportunity to lure him away.

“The Bengals should be prepared for teams to call plenty this spring in an attempt to trade for Joe Burrow,” NFL insider Jonathan Jones wrote on his X account. “That and more at @NFLonCBS.”

For Zac Taylor, the thought of Burrow leaving is a headache waiting to happen. While he’s found a stopgap in 40-year-old Joe Flacco, the veteran can’t be relied on long-term. Losing Burrow would instantly turn Cincinnati’s quarterback room into a full-blown crisis.

Despite the mounting speculation, a trade remains a massive long shot. Burrow’s current contract, a five-year deal worth $275 million, includes a no-trade clause that gives him total control over his destination. Furthermore, the cost to acquire a player of his caliber for any of the 31 teams would be astronomical. Experts suggest the starting point for negotiations would likely exceed the infamous Deshaun Watson trade, requiring at least three first-round picks and additional top-tier players.

According to Jones, a wide variety of quarterback-hungry teams are expected to explore a deal for Burrow. The list of potential suitors includes the Raiders, Browns, Jets, Dolphins, and Cardinals. The Steelers, Colts, Rams, and Vikings were also mentioned as possible landing spots. Given the level of interest, Jones consulted league sources to gauge the potential asking price.

There are many reasons why teams would be interested in the quarterback. Burrow missed the bulk of the 2025 season after undergoing surgery for a Grade-3 turf toe injury suffered in Week 2 and spending over nine games on injured reserve. Even after a long layoff, the 29-year-old has been impressive with 12 touchdowns in six appearances when available. In fact, four of the Bengals’ five wins (in their difficult season) this year have come in these limited appearances.

Unsurprisingly, the Bengals have shown no interest in moving their franchise cornerstone. Burrow himself says he expects to be back next year. That being said, the team is facing a critical offseason and a need to rebuild the roster around him. The pressure is on the front office and the team’s head coach to prove they can build a winner.

Zac Taylor hopes to maintain momentum as the Bengals prepare for the Cardinals

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Arizona Cardinals are set to face off this Sunday in a game between two teams dealing with injuries and disappointing records. The Bengals currently sit at 5-10. Despite that record, they are entering this weekend, fresh off an impressive 45-21 win over the Dolphins in Week 16.

Even though the season hasn’t resulted in a winning record, head coach Zac Taylor is very happy with how his younger players are developing. Ahead of the game, he wants to continue in this stride.

“We’ve played a lot of young guys, and these guys have just gotten better and better,” the coach said after the Dolphins’ win. “Our future is really bright that way. Every first-, second-, and third-year player, I really feel like has made huge strides this season as they’ve gotten more reps and more opportunities. We have a lot of confidence in those guys.”

Cincinnati’s young core has been everywhere in recent games. Third‑year edge rusher Myles Murphy has taken a clear step forward, posting career highs in sacks, pressures, and run‑stop rates. Ja’Marr Chase continues to dominate, with Pro Bowl‑level production and record‑pace receiving numbers that anchor this rebuilding roster. These rising contributors reflect Zac Taylor’s trust in youth and a development curve that bodes well for the franchise’s future.

The Bengals will now stay home for their final two games, facing the Falcons and Browns. With both teams already out of playoff contention, Cincinnati has the perfect stage to let its young stars shine and build momentum for next season.