Bill Belichick Cuts Giants Return Short as UNC Slips to 2-2 After Notre Dame Loss

Bill Belichick’s path has diverted from the NFL as he is now in charge of the North Carolina Tar Heels. But excitement was high about his reunion with the New York Giants as they gathered Saturday night for a dinner celebrating the 40th anniversary of the franchise’s first Super Bowl win. However, Belichick had to cut his trip short.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Bill Belichick showed up to the dinner last night for the ’86 Giants. Won’t be here for the halftime ceremony though,” shared ESPN NFL Nation reporter Jordan Raanan on October 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Raanan’s confirmation came after former NFL Columnist for the New York Daily News, Gary Myers’ report.

“Guess who surprised everybody by coming dinner? Bill Belichick. Leonard Marshall just showed me a picture of BB, LT and him last night at a NJ restaurant honoring the ’86 SB 21 champs. The team will be celebrated at halftime of today’s @Giants game. Belichick, the defensive coordinator in ’86, arrived with suitcase in hand after flying up right after North Carolina lost at home to Norte Dame. He went back last night and will not be here for the halftime event. @UNCFootball @NDFootball,” he wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belichick’s stint with New York goes back to 1979 when he joined as a defensive assistant. In 1980, he got promoted to linebacker coach. But his success with the Giants came after he was handed the role of defensive coordinator in 1985 and held the position till 1990. During that stretch, the Giants secured their first two Super Bowl titles, with their defense serving as the team’s driving force.

At the time, this defense was called the Big Blue Wrecking Crew. It featured Giants icons like Lawrence Taylor, George Martin, Leonard Marshall, Carl Banks, and others. Per Pro-Football-Reference, the 1986 Giants defense allowed the second-fewest points per game and yards per game. Taylor was also the NFL MVP that year, becoming the first defensive player to win the award since 1971.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Giants chapter is what set the momentum for Belichick to earn success in his legendary six-title run with the New England Patriots. His presence would have been celebrated by fans and the players who were honored.

However, there was yet another unfortunate absence: then-head coach Bill Parcells also couldn’t make the trip to New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately, Bill Parcells could not make it from Saratoga. He’s not feeling well. He will be missed when the ’86 team is introduced at halftime,” wrote Myers.

Even though Belichick missed the events, he clearly has bigger things to worry about: his second year as North Carolina Tar Heels’ coach is still not meeting expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belichick was already under fire for a beyond disappointing debut season last year, when the UNC finished 4-8. Fast forward to this season, they are on a two-game losing streak. The latest blow came from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, as Belichick’s boys lost 37-26.

“Obviously, you know, hard-fought game,” Belichick said in the post-game presser. “We just weren’t able to make enough plays, really in any area. Missed some opportunities on offense. Had too many easy touchdowns on defense. And, you know, a couple good plays in the kicking game, but then we missed a couple in the kicking game as well, with a punt rush and field goal block.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s high time that Belichick tightens the reins. Per Kalshi, reported by SI’s Samuel Profeta, the Tar Heels have a 56% chance to show Belichick the door by next February.

Belichick would likely be entitled to roughly $20 million if North Carolina fires him without cause this season, accounting for the final two years of his contract. But if the termination were for cause, North Carolina would not have to pay any salary, bonuses, or supplemental income remaining under the deal.

As a mark of courtesy to the team that set him up to chart one of the best careers as an NFL head coach, Bill Belichick made the effort to spend some time with the 1986 Giants team. However, he is also a college football head coach, where his reputation has done little to help save face. Chapel Hill will be a priority for Bill Belichick, at least for the near future.