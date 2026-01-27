Bills Announce Joe Brady as Head Coach: Contract, Net Worth, NFL Earnings & More

The Buffalo Bills explored several options in their search to replace Sean McDermott after parting ways with him following nine seasons. But in the end, the franchise decided to look inward for its next leader. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are finalizing a deal to promote offensive coordinator Joe Brady as the team’s next head coach beginning in the 2026 season.

Brady is already well-acquainted with the Bills’ organization and quarterback Josh Allen. Buffalo hired the 36-year-old in 2022 as its quarterbacks coach after his two-year stint with the Carolina Panthers. When the Bills moved on from Ken Dorsey, Brady stepped in as the interim offensive coordinator before officially taking over the role in 2024.

And now, considering he’s set to replace McDermott as the team’s next head coach after running Buffalo’s offense for the past couple of seasons, let’s take a look at Brady’s contract, net worth, and other details.

