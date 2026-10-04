“Are There Any Others?”: Hailee Steinfeld Throws Shade at Other NFL QBs While Praising Husband Josh Allen

As the football season is underway, both quarterback Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld have gotten busy with their respective careers. While the Buffalo Bills quarterback has led his team to a 3-0 start to the 2026 season, Steinfeld is currently busy promoting her upcoming Disney animated film Hexed.

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For the same reasons, Steinfeld recently dropped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. During the appearance, she and Fallon played “Don’t Say the Same Thing,” a game where both she and Jimmy were supposed to give different answers for the same questions/category. However, things took a surprising turn when Fallon said “NFL Quarterbacks.”

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As that happened, both Steinfeld and Fallon gave the same answer: “Josh Allen.” Subsequently, Steinfeld jokingly asked, “Are there any others?” That prompted Fallon to respond that there weren’t, turning the moment into an obvious joke about Allen’s place in Steinfeld mind. At the same time, however, Fallon acknowledged that he didn’t expect her to say Allen’s name.

Since Allen and Steinfeld’s relationship became public, it has increasingly overlapped with Steinfeld’s public appearances, particularly when she is asked about football. After dating for years, Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld got married in May 2025 in Santa Barbara. Less than a year later, in April 2026, the couple welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen.

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So when Fallon said “NFL Quarterbacks,” Allen is probably the most natural answer Steinfeld could have given. And the Bills signal-caller has a pretty strong resume to justify being the first quarterback that comes to mind, other than his relationship with Hailee.

Allen won the 2024 AP NFL MVP, beating Lamar Jackson in one of the closest MVP races in recent years. Allen received 383 voting points and 27 first-place votes, compared with Jackson’s 362 points and 23 first-place votes. And his start to the 2026 season has given Steinfeld even more ammunition.

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Through the first three games of the season, Josh Allen completed 56-of-86 passes for 786 passing yards, 5 touchdowns, and just a pair of interceptions, while leading Buffalo to a 3-0 start.

However, during the conversation, Fallon asked Steinfeld about the Bills’ 2026 season and their 3-0 start. At the same time, when he asked whether she was a bit superstitious about the team’s strong start, the actress/singer acknowledged that she is actually superstitious.

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“We’re a little ‘stitious, yeah,” said Steinfeld. “How can you not be?”

For now, Steinfeld seems to be enjoying every bit of her husband’s hot start, even if her answer on The Tonight Show made it sound like Josh Allen is the only quarterback that matters. With Buffalo sitting at 3-0 and Allen putting together another strong campaign, perhaps Steinfeld had a point when she wondered if there were any others.