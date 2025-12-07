Bills Announce Major Sean McDermott News After Josh Allen Crushes Joe Burrow’s Playoff Dream

Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott has officially cemented his place among the NFL’s winningest coaches. Following the thrilling 39-34 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on December 7, 2025, McDermott notched his 95th career win.

This impressive total is especially remarkable because it gives him the third-most wins for any coach in their first nine seasons in NFL history. He is now looking up at only two legendary coaches on that list: George Seifert (104 wins) and Barry Switzer (96 wins). McDermott’s success has clearly placed him in elite company as he guides the Bills franchise.

The game was a two-part story: the Bengals, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, completely controlled the first half, and the Bills’ defense could barely stop them. However, everything changed in the fourth quarter. The Bills managed to erase a 10-point deficit with a flurry of huge defensive plays. Today’s performance by the Bills showed that Coach McDermott was smart to depend on Josh Allen.

Quarterback Josh Allen had a huge day, throwing three touchdowns and scoring another on a 40-yard run, the longest rushing touchdown of his career. After the win, according to reports, Katherine Fitzgerald wrote on X.

“Josh Allen said there wasn’t really any conversation about going for it on fourth down late in the game. He credits Sean McDermott for his trust in the offense and the aggressive call.”

But the game-changer was defensive back Christian Benford, who grabbed a massive interception of Joe Burrow’s pass and ran it 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with just over five minutes left.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa then got another interception on the very next play. These two turnovers helped the Bills score three touchdowns in less than five minutes, flipping the score for the win on a snowy day in Buffalo. The coach made sure to credit during the post-game press conference. The victory marks the Bills’ second straight win, helping them keep pace in the tight AFC playoff race.

Joe Burrow opens up on the week 14 Sunday game against Josh Allen’s team

The game on Sunday was a real heartbreaker for the Bengals. Joe Burrow was absolutely lights-out for most of the contest, looking like the elite quarterback we know, but the final minutes turned into a nightmare. Two late interceptions, one being a devastating pick-six- basically sealed Cincinnati’s fate.

It was genuinely a fantastic quarterback duel between Burrow and Josh Allen. Both guys were incredible. Burrow ended up 25-of-36 for 284 yards, four touchdowns, and those two costly picks. Allen, for his part, was clutch, going 22-of-28 for 251 yards and three TDs through the air, plus he added a big 78 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown, including that game-sealing 3rd-and-15 conversion.

It was Allen’s first time beating Burrow head-to-head, and you could see the mutual respect between them at midfield after the final whistle. When Burrow talked about those late interceptions afterward in the press conference, he gave credit where it was due:

“Yeah, great play. Great plays by them, Corner Blitz and trying to throw a hot reaction, and the guy jumps up and catches it. Great play. Next one, the tip ball lands in the right in that guy’s hands. So, yeah, good plays by them.”

The whole “Bengals making the playoffs after a 3-8 start” thing is still technically alive. ESPN’s Football Power Index is definitely going to drop their playoff chances, which were already only at 7.6% heading into the game. Head coach Zac Taylor mentioned that this season has been cursed with tough moments striking the team at the worst possible times.

Now, the Bengals have to regroup fast because they face their final battle against Baltimore next Sunday.