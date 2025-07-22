Bills Cut Ties With WR as Josh Allen Left With No Excuses After Sean McDermott’s Big Decision

Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, no one doubted the Bills had holes to patch on defense—and to their credit, they did a solid job there. But once the dust settled, it was clear Buffalo didn’t exactly come out as a draft-week winner. Fans and analysts alike were expecting at least one wideout to help Josh Allen reload, especially after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis a couple of years back. Instead? Crickets. So when GM Brandon Beane got asked about skipping a receiver, he didn’t just respond—he went off.

“You guys were bi—ing in 2018 about Josh Allen you guys wanted Josh Rosen, and now you guys are bi—ing that we don’t have a receiver,” the GM said right after the draft wrapped up. “We just scored 30 points in a row for eight straight games.” Frustration seemed real in one way or another. But fast forward to now, and the Bills have made changes in their receiving corps.

It started with some early trimming ahead of Wednesday’s first training camp practice. On Tuesday, the Buffalo team announced that they’ve released WR Kelly Akharaiyi, along with punter Jake Camarda. But the silver lining? Well, they actually added a couple of weapons for Josh Allen. “We’ve signed WR David White and TE Matt Sokol,” they wrote in a statement. Well, it’s still not a top-tier receiver signing, sure. But we can expect that it’s the Bills’ ways to tackle their WR issues.

