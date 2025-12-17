Bills’ Josh Allen Trails Shohei Ohtani & Anthony Edwards in 2025 Top 50 List for Standout Names

Josh Allen‘s MVP-caliber play has made him a king on the gridiron, but a new end-of-year list suggests his cultural kingdom still has room to grow. His on-field prowess, combined with his growing brand, earned him a spot on Boardroom’s annual list of the 50 most influential names in sports and culture. However, the Buffalo Bills quarterback still finds himself ranked 31 spots behind a baseball player in cultural relevance.

Allen is ranked at number 32 on the Boardroom‘s Top 50 names list, which placed him behind Shohei Ohtani, who is at number one, and Anthony Edwards at number four. There are other prominent names on the list, such as NFL analyst Ryan Clark, who is placed at number 30.

If we look beyond sports, Hailey Bieber is at number five because of her influential personality, and IShowSpeed, who often challenges NFL players, is at 22. While there is a wide gap between Ohtani, Edwards, and Allen, the QB is still the highest-ranked active NFL player on the list.

This list by Boardroom is not meant to rank power or fame. Instead, the platform has its own way to rank people, depending upon their relevance to business, culture, and momentum, to curate an end-of-year snapshot. The list has it all, from athletes, designers, musicians, entrepreneurs, executives, to directors, actors, and restaurateurs, all tied together by persistence rather than a single definition of achievement.

Shohei Ohtani topped the list because, as Boardroom framed it, he doesn’t compete with players; he is competing with history. His 2025 performance was more than extraordinary: 55 home runs, a 1.014 OPS. Six shutout innings and three home runs in a single playoff game. Ohtani completely dominated in baseball.

Anthony Edwards’ high ranking, however, stems from a different kind of impact. In 2025, he averaged 27 points per game while delivering game-winners and violent dunks that felt declarative. Minnesota hasn’t felt this dangerous since Kevin Garnett, and even that comparison undersells Edwards’ skills.

Josh Allen, on the other hand, brought the Bills to the center stage. In 2025 so far, he has recorded 3,276 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, with a 66.4 QBR. Interestingly, his Week 15 comeback against the New England Patriots wasn’t just another win. It pushed Allen to 86 career victories, which puts him right alongside Tom Brady and Russell Wilson for the second-most wins ever by a quarterback through their first eight NFL seasons.

That’s rare company, and it shows just how consistently successful Allen has been since entering the league. This also explains why the QB made it to the Boardroom’s list.

Plus, he has been clear about his mindset in the league. Back in September, he opened up about this in an interview with Boardroom.

“I don’t take my life for granted in how fortunate I am. Life’s good. Now, it’s to go out there and do everything I can to help this team win a Super Bowl,” he said.

Allen is currently one of the most prominent names in the NFL MVP race.

Josh Allen isn’t the only NFL player on the list

Along with Allen, the Eagles running back, Saquon Barkley, also made it to the list. He ranked at No. 42, placing him behind Allen. While running backs are often devalued compared to quarterbacks, Barkley spent 2025 proving that narrative wrong. His inclusion on the list alongside Allen further proves this point.

His $41.2M extension made him the highest-paid running back in the league’s history.

Plus, Barkley’s 2025 regular-season stats underline his impact, with 240 carries, 940 rushing yards, six touchdowns, and a 3.9-yard average. So, Philly has several reasons to love him.

In addition to that, off the field, Barkley continued to build his brand. On November 11, 2025, at the Phield House in Philadelphia, he led a “Hope to Dream” event where kids who needed it most were given something basic but life-changing. Working through his foundation, Barkley helped surprise dozens of children with new beds and bedding. That turned a regular day into a moment the kids won’t forget. That’s why the Boardroom is recognizing his contribution.

And while Allen and Barkley successfully made it to the list, they have a common goal: the Super Bowl. Only time will tell if either of them can push their team to a Super Bowl this season.