Bills Report: Former DB Gets Brutally Honest About Josh Allen After QB Clears 2025 Goal

One time, Josh Allen was the quarterback you just couldn’t predict. One play would leave jaws agape, the next one would leave coaches clutching at our collective breath. For years, that was the Buffalo Bills‘ experience in a nutshell—talented, explosive, and just volatile enough to implode at the absolute worst moment. But the QB who enters the 2025 training camp? He’s not only polished, he’s respected. Not only a highlight, but a culture-setter. With Buffalo’s 2025 training camp opening on July 23 and the franchise yet to claim its first Super Bowl, Allen understands everyone is watching. Particularly after last year, expectations from him have increased. Some of the raw evaluations of his performance and potential have come not just from the pundits, but from the men who once shared the same uniform.

During a recent guest spot on One Bills Live, former Bills defensive man, Bucky Brooks, didn’t mince words, detailing what Allen’s 2024 season indicated for the future. “I think a lot of expectations going up now because Josh Allen played at a MVP level,” the former cornerback conceded. Brooks further added, “He took a cast of unknown playmakers and got this offense to play at a high level.” That wasn’t veteran courtesy, it was an inside acknowledgment of a shift in how Allen carries the franchise.

No longer depending on star receiver Stefon Diggs, instead, he guided with brains, not just rocket arm talent. His 2024 numbers told the story: 28 passing scores, 12 rushing touchdowns, and only six interceptions, all with a supporting cast that had minimal experience but great promise. Hence, Brooks uttered what he had seen of Allen’s progression from within the culture. The subtext went deeper: with Allen now demonstrating he can sustain a team without a showstopping receiver, the benchmark has been raised.

“This offense follow his lead,” Brooks continued. “I just think the sky is the limit for this team because they are so talented,” he said, talking about the team. The consistency that you see out of this team? That’s Josh. That’s his development. Allen didn’t just quiet the offense. He turned the depth chart into go-to guns.

As we saw earlier, last year, Allen completed 28 touchdown passes, supplemented those with 12 rushing scores, and ended with only six interceptions, with no clear WR1 with the loss of Stefon Diggs. He took lesser down the depth chart targets like Khalil Shakir and rookie Keon Coleman and took them to the 13–4 Bills and another AFC Championship game. It was more than just the flashy numbers that impressed. It was the efficiency and command Allen showed. Once known for recklessness, he played smarter, not just harder, in 2024.

Now, he’s going into training camp as a man to save the one thing that continues to elude him: a Super Bowl.

Josh Allen enters 2025 with ambitious goals and a young foundation behind him

The road ahead is unmistakable, though it will be no easy one. Buffalo’s camp breaks at St. John Fisher University, and the quietly mounting pressure is enormous. For Allen, it is not redemption but legacy. The Super Bowl has remained out of reach. And in a league where quarterbacks are judged by rings, not ratings, Allen understands what’s at stake. The narrative around him isn’t, can he be great? It’s can he finish? That context is exactly why a compliment from a former player means more than any segment in the studio. The environment Allen has built in the building is what the team is relying on. No more Diggs. No Gabe Davis. Instead, Allen enters 2025 with a younger, hungrier crew.

“I’ve never set out to go and try to win an MVP award,” Allen said in a recent interview. “To be in that position means we’re having a very good season. That’s all that matters to me—team first.” His speech was thunderous last season, but Allen keeps dialing it back. He does not care about individual awards. He cares about winning January games. And that starts with the message he conveys in camp. “Our No. 1 priority right now is to build our team in training camp,” Allen said. “After that, it’s defend our dirt, win home games, make the playoffs, and give ourselves a shot.”

In short, he’s not requesting stardom; he’s requesting growth. And all while playing in front of national television, with the Bills appearing on HBO’s Hard Knocks for the first time in team history. While some teams shy away from the spotlight, Allen sees the value. “I think it’s a good opportunity for guys’ personalities to be portrayed,” he said. “You’ll get to know the people behind the helmets.”

And that includes Allen himself. The same man who once came under fire for turnovers but now comes under acclaim for poise. The leader who, in the eyes of a former teammate, is QB1 material. The quarterback who may at last be ready to end Buffalo’s drought for championships, not because he’s after awards. But because he’s creating something greater.

As the 2025 season gets underway, Josh Allen isn’t rewriting the script. He has always embraced the role he lives. He puts the team first, avoids the spotlight, and earns every inch.