Cam Newton Expresses Interest In Bills HC Job After Philip Rivers Interview

While many established names are in the mix, the emergence of surprising candidate Philip Rivers has prompted former league MVP Newton to also express an interest in the role. The Bills have been moving quickly this week to fill their head coaching vacancy, completing several interviews with more scheduled for the weekend. While many established names are in the mix, one surprising candidate to emerge has been Philip Rivers. While the Bills explore options, former league MVP Cam Newton has also expressed an interest in the role.

“Who wouldn’t want to coach Josh Allen? I would love to coach alongside reporting to Brandon Bean. Come holla at me, just hand me a couple of Cigars and a chalkboard, I will be ready to rock and roll.” Cam said during his recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

But why is Cam campaigning for the position? Bills interviewed Rivers recently, despite him having no professional coaching experience beyond the high school level. Newton criticized the current search, implying that if the team is interviewing “anyone who knows ball,” then his 11 years of NFL experience and 194 career touchdowns should certainly put him in the conversation.

The stakes for the next head coach are incredibly high, as the primary goal is to finally lead Josh Allen and the Bills to a Super Bowl victory. The team decided to move on from Sean McDermott after nine seasons. Despite consistent regular-season success and multiple AFC East titles, the team repeatedly hit a ‘playoff wall.’ With losses in the conference championship and divisional rounds piling up, owner Terry Pegula decided it was time for a leadership change that could maximize Allen’s prime years and break the franchise’s postseason curse.

Rivers may be the name drawing the most buzz, but he is far from the only one on Buffalo’s radar. Newly promoted Brandon Beane has made it clear this will be a wide-open search, and the interview list reflects it. Buffalo has already sat down with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, former Bills OC and Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, while also meeting former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel on Friday. The list keeps growing, too. Former Bills assistant Anthony Lynn, ex-Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, and Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski are all scheduled for interviews, signaling that the Bills are casting a wide net rather than locking in on one marquee name.

However, the new coach will face a complex dynamic within the organization. While the chance to coach an elite talent like Allen is a dream for any candidate, they will be reporting directly to Brandon Beane, who has faced recent criticism for some of his draft picks and roster decisions.

The 2024 first-round selection of wide receiver Keon Coleman has already been labeled a disappointment by some, with reports of disciplinary issues surfacing early in his tenure. Beane later took ownership of the decision, placing the spotlight squarely back on him. He has also been questioned for the 2022 first-round pick of cornerback Kaiir Elam, widely viewed as underwhelming.

Some observers worry that the next head coach might end up being the scapegoat if the team continues to fall short due to roster deficiencies. For now, the Bills seem focused on finding a leader, whether it’s a veteran mind like Rivers or a familiar face like Joe Brady, who can provide what it takes to solidify a win. Inside the locker room, that search has not gone unnoticed. Josh Allen, the franchise centerpiece, has already weighed in on Rivers’ candidacy.

Josh Allen is playing a role in the hiring process, as his recent comments about Rivers emerge

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is taking a hands-on approach to the team’s future by sitting in on every coaching interview. Allen will have a role to play in the final decision, ensuring he has a strong partnership with his next head coach.

Rivers interviewed for the position on Friday. Although Rivers is 44 and only recently returned to the field, Allen has expressed his respect for the veteran, noting earlier this year that he was impressed by Rivers’ comeback and was rooting for his success.

“Phillip is one of the greatest to ever play the game,” Allen had said. “He’s an unbelievable football player. Smart as any quarterback really to play in this league.”

Rivers’ recent journey back to the NFL was unexpected but productive. After retiring in 2020 to coach at St. Michael Catholic High School, he returned to the league last month to fill in for injured Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. Despite being away from the professional game for years, Rivers proved he still understood the sport at a high level, throwing for 544 yards and four touchdowns in just three starts for the 2025 season.

The Bills’ search for a new leader comes at a time of change for the Bills’ front office, as General Manager Brandon Beane was recently promoted to President of Football Operations. Beane has made it clear that the coaching search is completely wide-open, leaving the door ajar for a legendary figure like Rivers.