Bills DB Sam Franklin Jr Hit With One Game Suspension for Spitting at Opponent Against Raiders

Buffalo Bills clinched a close 33-30 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but what followed has created major concern for the team’s secondary. Buffalo will have a bye week before returning to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. However, the defense will be without a pair of safeties. Earlier, the league had suspended safety CJ Gardner-Johnson for spitting, and now there’s another update.

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Now, Sam Franklin Jr. has also been suspended for one game for the same reason. The NFL released an official statement of Franklin’s suspension, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and detailed the incident that occurred late in the fourth quarter of the matchup:

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“Buffalo Bills defensive back Sam Franklin Jr. has been suspended without pay for one game for an act of unsportsmanlike conduct during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders,” the statement read. “With 1:32 remaining in the fourth quarter following Las Vegas’ successful extra point attempt, Franklin Jr. spit at an opponent, violating Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which applies to ‘any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship.'”

That said, Franklin Jr. may not be able to play against the Ravens at the start of next month after the Bills’ bye week. At the same time, however, the 30-year-old safety could appeal the suspension, which, according to the league’s statement, “will be heard and decided upon by either Derrick Brooks, Jordy Nelson, Ron Rivera, or James Thrash, the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeals of on-field player discipline.”

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As that happened, Sal Capaccio of WGR added another layer to Sam Franklin’s suspension. Per Capaccio, Franklin has denied the spitting incident and will appeal the league’s decision.

Meanwhile, CJ Gardner-Johnson’s case is a bit different than Sam Franklin.

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During the same game, Gardner-Johnson was also spotted spitting in his opponent’s direction. With 19 seconds before halftime, Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins threw an incomplete pass intended for wide receiver Tre Tucker. Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun was penalized for defensive holding.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Johnson and Raiders tight end Brock Bowers exchanged words. Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum was also involved in the surrounding confrontation. But as Bowers turned away to return to his huddle, CBS broadcast footage showed Gardner-Johnson spitting in the tight end’s direction.

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Subsequently, Gardner-Johnson received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and was disqualified from the game before halftime. Later, the league suspended him for one game without pay for the unsportsmanlike penalty. The league cited Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which covers acts contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship. Gardner-Johnson had the right to appeal, yes, but the safety issued an apology and acknowledged the incident.

“I want to take a moment to address my actions and sincerely apologize to my opponent, my teammates, my organization and everyone who supports me,” said Gardner-Johnson. “My passion and competitive nature have always been a huge part of who I am, but I also understand that there is a line that should never be crossed.

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“The gesture I made toward my opponent was inappropriate, unnecessary, and not a reflection of the respect I have for him or this game. There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability. No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard. To my opponent, I sincerely apologize. We compete hard between those lines, but respect should always remain at the forefront.”

That said, both Sam Franklin and CJ Gardner-Johnson will return in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings after serving their respective suspensions.