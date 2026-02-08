Prayers Pour In From Damar Hamlin as Bills CB Announces Surgery Update

Essentials Inside The Story Rookie CB Dorian Strong faces career-defining surgery after serious injury.

Strong posted on Instagram, sharing a crucial about about his recovery

Teammates like Damar Hamlin and Tyrell Shavers offered public support and prayers.

For a promising rookie, few things are more terrifying than a ‘very serious’ neck injury, and for Bills cornerback Dorian Strong, that nightmare has become a reality that now requires a career-defining surgery. Bills GM Brandon Beane described it a “very serious deal” and admitted that Strong’s future in football is currently uncertain. Now, Strong himself has taken to Instagram to share an update.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“GRATEFUL FOR IT ALL These past couple of months have been crazy. A lot of ups a lot of downs but I have been able to get my mental right. I’m excited to have this procedure and get back and be better than ever! I appreciate everybody who reached out. I appreciate the MAFIA for support and prayers. ❤️💙#trusttheprocess” He shared on his Instagram account.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorian Strong (@king_dorian_) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

As per the update, the young cornerback is preparing for a medical procedure that will serve as the ultimate litmus test for his career. This upcoming surgery will determine whether it is medically safe for Strong to return to the football field or if he will be forced into an early retirement at just 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the wake of this news, Strong’s teammate, safety Damar Hamlin, was among the first to offer public support.

While the rookie showed flashes of being a draft-day steal in his limited snaps, the team had to navigate a difficult season without him. As Strong moves toward his surgery, the focus for the organization and fans alike has shifted from his potential on the field to his long-term health and quality of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

NFL fans and players pray for Dorian’s speedy recovery

Dorian Strong made a massive impact in a very short amount of time. Even though he was a sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech, he quickly proved he had the talent to play in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

His ten tackles in four wins immediately raised eyebrows before the anticlimactic end to his season arrived. The rookie seems to have earned the locker room’s respect immediately, and whether he ever steps back onto the field or not, he has a city standing behind him.

“Gods plan,” his teammate WR Tyrell Shavers shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

His teammates and friends have flooded him with support following the news, surely hoping for the best news going ahead.

“praying for you bro,” his teammate Deone Walker added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other heartfelt messages included “wit u da whole way” from Maxwell Hairston and a simple but powerful “Bob Strong” from Damar Hamlin.

Before his injury, Strong was off to a flying start. He actually started in the very first game of the season, playing a healthy number of snaps and helping the Bills pull off a wild 41-40 win against the Ravens. Over the next few weeks, he continued to contribute as a solid backup, rotating with veteran Tre’Davious White and racking up tackles against the Jets, Dolphins, and Saints. He was a versatile player who was just starting to find his rhythm.

Unfortunately, everything changed right before the New England game in Week 5 when he was placed on Injured Reserve. A serious neck injury like this is about more than just football. It was suddenly about his long-term health and quality of life. Right now, the focus isn’t on when he will play again, but on making sure he can live a healthy, normal life moving forward.