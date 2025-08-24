Bills GM Gives Double Injury Headache to Sean McDermott After Giving Up on Rookie

With 7 postseason appearances and 5 AFC East divisional championships to his credit during his stint with the Bills, Sean McDermott has overhauled the culture of a team that didn’t see a playoff spot for 17 years. The Buffalo Bills are familiar with hardship, but now McDermott is facing another tough stretch as the preseason approaches its conclusion. For a coach who has established his legacy on maintaining locker room stability in times of turmoil, this scenario is one that tests his mettle yet again. He has preached the “next man up” philosophy so many times before. But now the injuries are rolling in quicker than one can secure replacements.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Saturday confirmed that cornerback Tre’Davious White has suffered what he called “a little lower leg injury.” Beane sidestepped the details, declaring he didn’t want to put a timetable on it yet. “At this point, it’s just a matter of getting him through,” Beane said. “Our medical team came here, he is getting treatment, and we’ll see next week what timelines are.” Adding to the uncertainty, Beane also revealed the team has yet to decide whether rookie Maxwell Hairston will begin the season on injured reserve. Two question marks at once leave McDermott with little clarity heading into crucial preparations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

White’s injury record already hangs over the team, and any slip raises concerns about whether the Bills’ defense will be asked to patch up gaps midway through the season. Amidst all these roster headaches, the Bills rearranged the back of their depth chart, signing undrafted rookie cornerback Garnett Hollis to the 90-man roster on a formal basis while waiving rookie safety Wande Owens with an injury designation.