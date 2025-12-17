“I’m Overwhelmed”: Josh Allen’s Ex-GF Brittany Williams Gives Life Update After Hailee Steinfeld’s Pregnancy

Essentials Inside The Story Josh Allen's ex-girlfriend shares a Vegas trip recap.

A look back at Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship.

The Bills QB praises his wife amid her pregnancy.

Just as the NFL world was celebrating the news of Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s growing family, a voice from the quarterback’s past emerged with an update of her own. Brittany Williams shared an Instagram Story featuring an image from her closet, where her clothes were neatly lined up.

“Vegas recap. I’m overwhelmed, i still have so much content to go through 😵‍💫😂,” she wrote.

While she described being overwhelmed by sorting through photos from a recent trip, the post had a hopeful tone. This went viral, not as a direct response or relation to Allen or Steinfeld, but in terms of the context in which this information is being delivered. Now, with Allen prepared to be a father, Williams’ status is quiet yet very much in tune with her own rhythm.

While Allen may have a bright future in the game, and his personal life is just about to embark on a major celebratory phase, Williams returned to the conversation with a candid post about her own life, which hinted toward her own very present and unfolding reality. The timing certainly did not go unnoticed, particularly in light of the news breaking about Allen and Steinfeld’s pregnancy.

Williams and Allen broke up relatively amicably in 2023 after roughly six years of dating. The couple had been friends since childhood. The two started dating in 2017, long before Allen received mainstream recognition for playing in the NFL. When Allen got drafted to the Buffalo Bills in 2018, Williams moved with him to New York.

While that chapter closed amicably in 2023, Allen’s new beginning started soon after.

Imago via: imago

Shortly after his breakup, Allen was dating the actress Hailee Steinfeld. The couple announced their engagement in November 2024. Steinfeld’s involvement with Allen has made her the constant subject of media scrutiny, and she has found herself on the receiving end of intense public attention.

Amid all the chaos, the couple chose to stick by one another, as they tied the knot in May 2025. They got married at a ceremony in Santa Barbara with family, teammates, and close friends in attendance. Allen and Steinfeld have integrated football fervor with their own bliss.

And recently, the pair shared some heartfelt news with their followers.

They announced their pregnancy on December 12. Steinfeld revealed her pregnancy via her Beau Society Substack by posting an adorable video of Allen giving a kiss to her pregnant belly as the two of them stood side by side in the snow.

Josh Allen isn’t fumbling his path to fatherhood

Just days after the quarterback and Steinfeld had announced an upcoming new addition to the family, the Bills quarterback finally expressed his response with a smile.

“I’ve known for a long time, right? So it’s not that crazy to me,” Allen expressed during an interview conducted Dec. 14 after the Buffalo Bills won against the New England Patriots.

This catapulted into a sea of congratulatory messages from both friends and celebrities, including Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Sophie Turner.

“But obviously, the love that I’ve received from my teammates and friends? It’s been really cool. It’s a special moment in [me and] my wife’s life,” he continued.

Allen has always been nothing but respectful and full of love for his wife.

“I love my wife, she’s my favorite teammate,” he said while addressing the media after the game. The adorable NFL power couple is stepping into a new phase of their lives with all the love from their fans, teammates, and family members.