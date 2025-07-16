Josh Allen & Bills Let Themselves Down With Sean McDermott’s $12M Decision Backfiring, Says Insider

The Bills have rarely entered a season with such universal applause. Pundits place them just behind the Ravens and the Eagles in the race for February, and for good reasons. Josh Allen is fresh off an MVP season that made the 13-4 campaign look routine. Then came strategic reinforcements—Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore sliding into a receiver corps already anchored by Khalil Shakir’s steady hands, over 800 yards on 76 catches in 2024. The stage is unmistakably set for fireworks, but not every fuse is lit.

All eyes are locked on Keon Coleman (556 yards and 4 TDs in rookie season), whose second-year leap could vault this offense from potent to unstoppable. When you blend veteran targets with Allen’s improvisational brilliance, it’s easy to see why Buffalo feels like destiny pads. “Buffalo boasts a strong roster, even a borderline elite one,” NFL.com’s Eric Edholm writes. “…this remains one of the more talented NFL squads.”

Yet, under the glittering expectations, the Bills remain a team orbiting familiar questions—pass rush depth, contract disputes, and whether $12.6 million gamble can derail the grand design. If 2025 is to be their coronation, a few cracks still demand answers, as per The Athletic.

Can the Bills resolve James Cook’s contract dispute?

The 2025 offseason has been particularly favorable for the running backs. Derrick Henry signed a new contract extension, and so did Saquon Barkley in Philly. Meanwhile, James Cook is now entering the final season of his rookie contract, and that means only one thing—he’s seeking a new deal before he hits free agency next year. But are the Bills on the same page with this? Highly doubtful.

Cook has rushed for 1,122 yards and 1,009 yards in the last couple of seasons, respectively. One might argue that the fourth-year RB has earned the right to ask for an extension. However, ahead of the draft, the Bills’ general manager, Brandon Beane, stated, “It didn’t lead to anything as far as closing in on a deal, and, so we moved onto the guys we were more on the same page with.” A red flag, and it showed negative results.

Cook skipped the OTAs in protest and even put his house on the market, signaling frustration and raising questions about his long-term commitment. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that Cook is “unhappy” with his situation and has “disconnected” himself from the team. Despite the contract dispute, the RB returned to the minicamp and laid his situation out plainly: “I like my money. I do, I definitely do,” he said. “That’s why I’m here.” But the contract extension? MIA.

With Henry and Barkley having secured a two-year deal each, James Cook is reportedly eyeing a $15 million per year deal. It’s similar to Henry’s and less than Barkley’s. The Bills are expected to resolve Cook’s contract dispute entering the 2025 season.

Josh Allen’s defensive players face a six-game suspension

Last year, the Bills’ pass rush was mediocre if not the worst—39 sacks (tied 18th). And entering the 2025 offseason, Sean McDermott and the Bills had a job to bolster their pass rush game. They’ve already got Greg Rousseau, who recorded a career high 53 tackles and 8.0 sacks last season, complemented by A.J. Epenesa, who had a breakout year, recording 39 tackles and 6.0 sacks.

To bolster their rush squad, the Bills signed Michael Hoecht (three-year, $21 million contract) and Larry Ogunjobi (one-year, $8.3 million contract) in March this year. But there’s a wrinkle. Both defensive ends are all set to miss out on the first six games of the 2025 regular season, following their six-week suspension due to PED violations.

Right after signing their respective deals, Brandon Beane announced the suspension of the players. He explained the team knew about Hoecht’s pending suspension before signing him. Meanwhile, Ogunjobi’s impending suspension was discovered only after he agreed to terms. That said, without Hoecht, the Bills’ edge rush thins significantly in early games.

On the flip side, Ogunjobi’s absence forced other DTs into more snaps. Both players will kick off their regular season from week 7. But safe to say the Bills’ rush squad now faces significant uncertainty entering the 2025 season. After all, Joey Bosa’s past few years are still haunting Buffalo.

What are Sean McDermott’s expectations from his $12.6 million weapon?

Besides Hoecht and Ogunjobi, McDermott and Co. also brought the former Chargers‘ defensive end, Joey Bosa, on a one-year, $12.6 million contract to complement Rousseau and Epenesa. On paper, it sounds like an accurate move. After all, Bosa comes with an elite resume under his belt. We’re talking about five Pro Bowl nods, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, nearly 350 tackles, and 72.0 career sacks.

However, the veteran DE has struggled to perform in the last three seasons. The catalyst? Multiple injuries. Back in the 2022 season, Bosa suffered a Grade 3 groin tear and underwent core muscle surgery, missing out on 12 games of the season. Fast forward to the following season, the DE sprained his right foot in week 11 against Green Bay and was ruled out for the remainder of the season, missing the rest of the game, ending his season with 6.5 sacks in 9 games.

Last season? He showed up in most of the games, but he still had his fair share of injuries. He hurt his left hand in a joint practice with the Rams, then tweaked his back in week 1. And to worsen it, he missed out on the OTAs as well. “Joey Bosa will not participate today, he pulled a calf,” the head coach said. “I believe it was late last week, Thursday I believe. So, he’ll be out for, more than likely, the foreseeable springtime, at least, and then we’ll get into training camp, should be good to go by training camp.”

That said, it’s still uncertain how well his Bills’ stint will turn out. Taken all together, the Bills are surely in contention for the Super Bowl. However, there are some cracks that Josh Allen and Sean McDermott have to tackle.