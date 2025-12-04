Josh Allen Clears Stance on Kneeing Cam Heyward in the Stomach as Steelers Captain Confirms Regret

Following the Buffalo Bills’ 26–7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive lineman Cam Heyward told reporters he was furious because Josh Allen kneed him in the stomach during the game. The allegation immediately created debate. Now Allen has addressed it, without escalating anything.

Allen made it clear he had no interest in throwing gas on the fire.

“I have a lot of respect for Cam Hayward, but we’re on to Cincinnati,” Allen said, making it clear he wasn’t interested in prolonging the controversy. But it underscored exactly where his attention is: Buffalo’s next challenge.

It was one of those moments that continued to swirl with opinions, but the Bills quarterback refused to feed it. The more the play continued to make its way across the internet, the firmer Allen’s stance was: he wasn’t taking part in some extended back-and-forth. In his mind, it was done, and attention needed to shift back to football.

The incident itself occurred in the second quarter, immediately after Allen converted a third-and-3 run and both players remained on the turf as bodies untangled. When they rose, Heyward pressed his helmet into Allen’s facemask and the two exchanged words. It was one of several heated moments in a game defined by physicality, big hits and frustration boiling over from Pittsburgh.

However, the quarterback is shifting his attention to the Bengals, a game that is suddenly so much more meaningful than it was even a couple of weeks ago. Joe Burrow’s return and emphatic win over the Baltimore Ravens made Week 14 a legitimate test.

The Bills sit 8-4, holding the AFC’s final Wild Card spot. The margin for error isn’t great, with Houston sitting close behind them. The only productive response now for Allen is to put the Heyward issue aside and prepare for a Bengals team surging at just the perfect time.

On the other hand, the Steelers’ defensive lineman, Cam Heyward, has softened somewhat on the clash with Josh Allen.

Steelers captain cools down after Allen dust-up

He made it clear in an interview with Heavy.com that he’s ready to move on. Multiple tense moments between the two punctuated the Bills’ 26-7 win, but Heyward’s postgame frustration has cooled significantly.

After initially suggesting Allen had intentionally kneed him in the stomach, and fuming about the double standard of protection for quarterbacks versus defensive players, Heyward revised course on Wednesday.

Asked if there was anything he wanted fans to understand about it, he shut down the topic.

“No,” Heyward said. “Honestly I’m kind of past it at this point. I think things were done. I’m going to move on. I’m going to focus on what I can control,”

”More bonehead on me for even picking up a penalty and even reacting to it later,” he added. ”Football is meant to be played and I’m going to do my job to make sure we move past this and that’s all I can do.”

In journalist Jenna Cottrell’s field-level clip, Allen doesn’t appear to make any abrupt movement, though Heyward reacts immediately, a detail that only adds to the uncertainty. Heyward, meanwhile, has taken ownership of the fallout.

With Buffalo pushing toward the postseason and Pittsburgh attempting to salvage consistency, the confrontation turns into just another flare-up in an emotional, physical game, one both men seem intent on leaving behind.