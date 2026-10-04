“Josh Allen Has Made Bad Decisions”: Fired ESPN Host Claims Bills QB’s Luck Has Finally Run Out After Week 4 Loss to Patriots

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2025 season against the New England Patriots. They have repeated the pattern in 2026 again, as New England defeated Buffalo 29-26 on Sunday. Right after that went down, former NFL star and ex-ESPN analyst Ryan Clark took to his social media handle, arguing that the Week 4 loss should be a wake-up call for Allen and the Bills.

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“Josh Allen has made bad decisions that haven’t hurt them this year. Game 1 (Kamari) Lassiter dropped the ball, turned it over multiple times against Los Angeles & Herbert didn’t capitalize. Maybe, this is the one that bites Buffalo in the butt,” Clark wrote on X. “Just no reason for that throw.”

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For context, Clark was referring to Allen’s fourth-quarter interception. Buffalo took a 26-21 lead with about 6 minutes remaining when Allen connected with Keon Coleman for a 34-yard touchdown. The Bills then failed to convert the two-point attempt, leaving the door open for New England.

The Patriots answered with Drake Maye’s touchdown pass to Efton Chism III, followed by a successful two-point conversion, putting New England back ahead.

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At that time, Buffalo still had an opportunity.

But with the Bills trying to manufacture a final possession, Allen was pressured and threw a desperation pass that Patriots safety Craig Woodson intercepted. It was Woodson’s second career interception and first regular-season pick, and it effectively ended Buffalo’s comeback attempt. Ultimately, the Bills dropped to 3-1.

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Ryan Clark, however, was also addressing the major issue. Josh Allen and the Bills had mistakes in the earlier weeks as well, but that didn’t cost them much.

For broader context, take the season opener against the Houston Texans and the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers as clear examples. Against Houston, Buffalo won 36-31, but Allen had a major mistake late in the game.

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With Buffalo trailing and with less than two minutes remaining, Allen threw a deep ball into the end zone that landed directly in Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter’s hands. Lassiter, however, failed to secure the interception, giving Allen another opportunity.

The mistake was particularly costly because the Texans were in position to potentially seal the game. Instead, Allen came back on the very next play and hit Josh Palmer for a 34-yard touchdown, giving Buffalo the lead for good.

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Then, in Week 3, Buffalo entered the matchup with a 2-0 lead against the Chargers and eventually won 24-16. Allen, however, had a poor game by his standards. He finished 16-of-26 for 204 yards with no passing touchdowns and two interceptions, while also losing a fumble.

Buffalo turned the ball over five times overall, including Allen’s three giveaways, James Cook’s fumble, and Dalton Kincaid’s fumble. At the same time, they also committed 10 penalties for 88 yards.

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“That’s purely a reflection of me,” head coach Joe Brady said after the game. “You turn the ball over five times in a game, you’re not going to win many games… learning a lot about the team as we go, I’m proud of the defense and just their response.”

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert also failed to capitalize on Buffalo’s mistakes. The Chargers did have opportunities to punish Buffalo. Herbert threw a costly interception in the fourth quarter when C.J. Gardner-Johnson jumped in front of a pass intended for Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone. Gardner-Johnson returned it 41 yards, and Buffalo subsequently took its first lead of the game on Allen’s rushing touchdown.

Against the Patriots, however, Josh Allen’s interception ultimately proved costly as the Bills lost their first game of the season. Now, the team will face the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, who have just defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20.