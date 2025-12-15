Josh Allen Requests Significant Change to Bills Playbook After QB Shares Worrying Health News

The Buffalo Bills may have pulled off another comeback win, but quarterback Josh Allen is tired of having to play the hero, and a bizarre on-field moment raised questions about the physical toll these slow starts are taking.

“Yeah, score, stop, score. I think that’s what we did coming out,” Allen said after the game. “I think we’ve been pretty dang good at that, over the course of the season. Now, obviously, we want to start faster. We don’t want to continue to put ourselves in these holes that we’re finding ourselves in.”

The rhythm the Bills have been in now, take pressure early, respond later, has worked, but Allen knows that’s not sustainable.

“Being able to dig ourselves out and be battle tested come down the stretch here,” he continued. “But yeah, would love to find ways earlier on in the game to get things going so we don’t have to put ourselves in that situation.”

Such was the case on Sunday. The Buffalo offense had a total of two first downs on its first three possessions and punted on each. Meanwhile, New England raced out to a commanding 24–7 halftime lead, putting the Bills on edge.

But it’s not the only game where the Bills were trailing behind.

In Week 14, against the Bengals, before halftime, they were trailing by 21-11, and then made a comeback during the second half, which helped the Bills to seal the victory with 39-34. A similar trend followed in the Week 13 game against the Steelers. Before halftime, they were behind by 7-3; however, they bounced back by sealing a victory with a 26-7 score.

However, in Week 15, Allen didn’t waste any time, finding James Cook for a touchdown and giving the Bills life before halftime.

With the Patriots still holding a 24–7 lead, the Bills’ margin for error was gone. Another big Davis return gave the Bills a short field to open the third quarter, and Allen needed just over three minutes to hit Dawson Knox for a touchdown.

That was followed by a James Cook touchdown plunge. Then another scoring strike from Allen to Knox. Cook sealed the comeback with an 11-yard touchdown run with 6:48 remaining. The former Wyoming standout finished his night 19 of 28 passing for 193 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

It was yet another signature rally for Allen. Down 24–7 at halftime, it looked like the game slipped away from Buffalo. However, the Bills made a turnaround.

Allen threw three touchdowns, two to Knox and one to Cook, and helped Buffalo set another comeback record, the second time in three weeks. It’s becoming familiar territory for the Bills, a trend that is a bit concerning.

With another 10-win season secured and a playoff berth nearing, everything remains in front of the Bills. As Allen put it, the goal now isn’t just finishing strong but starting smarter.

However, that was not what stole the headlines. Allen opened up about his health concerns.

Allen reveals concerning health news

CBS cameras captured Allen vomiting on the sideline in the fourth quarter, a moment initially raising concern over his health. Afterward, Allen spoke to it directly and dismissed any concern.

“That’s, I mean, if they don’t catch it every game, I don’t know,” Allen said. “Basically happens every game.”

Allen clarified that it’s a precautionary matter connected with game-day effort rather than sickness or injury.

“If I don’t get enough out pregame, usually happens at halftime,” he said. “If I don’t get enough at halftime, it usually happens in the third or fourth quarter. I don’t know why I do it. It just happens.”

He added that it’s nothing other than just a weird feeling and insisted he felt fine physically throughout the comeback. With Allen throwing three touchdowns and engineering a 17-point rally, the explanation was easy to believe.

The pain was quickly forgotten as Buffalo walked away with a critical win. The takeaway for the Bills is pretty clear, though. They can finish with anyone, but as Allen says, a change in how they start may be what ultimately defines this team in January.