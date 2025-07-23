Josh Allen Will Have to Wait As AFC QB Earns HOFer’s Backing to Win Super Bowl

Josh Allen is never the type to pound his chest or make bold predictions. When questioned about individual awards or even Super Bowl aspirations, the Buffalo Bills superstar will usually default to team-first language and dismiss the hype. “I’ve never set out to win an MVP,” Allen once said. “If I’m in that conversation, it means we’re doing something right as a team.” But with another season on the horizon and another uphill AFC gauntlet ahead. Allen finds himself, once again, playing the waiting game for respect. And this time, even a Hall of Famer chose someone else.

When asked recently which quarterback has the best shot at grabbing their first Super Bowl ring, NFL Hall of Famer Warren Moon didn’t hesitate. “I believe Lamar,” he said, referencing the Ravens’ stacked secondary and stability at wide receiver. “They have the league’s best secondary. All of their receivers are back.” The support didn’t end there. It came with a context, which includes how playoff matchups do factor in, especially if a team has to navigate both Kansas City and Baltimore. And though the Hall of Famer did give Allen a bone, saying, “They will be right there too,” the crown, at least in his opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

It’s not a crazy perspective. Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and sent the “can’t win in January” crowd at long last to bed with a dominating win over Pittsburgh in the Wild Card game. The Ravens, with a stacked defense and a fully healthy WR corps, reloaded once again. But for Bills fans, to have another voice put Allen in the “also” category stings. Allen has consistently been one of the league’s best quarterbacks statistically and aesthetically. He’s the only QB in NFL history with four straight seasons of 35+ total touchdowns. He’s guided Buffalo through roster injuries, coaching transitions, and rollercoasters of emotion. But when Super Bowl breakthrough time arrives, he’s generally the one standing outside the frame.

It’s not like Josh Allen hasn’t earned our trust. Time and again, he’s delivered monster plays in brutal conditions, carrying the Bills on his back season after season. But just when Buffalo seems ready to soar, something collapses—whether it’s the defense, injuries, or coaching missteps. And somehow, Allen ends up shouldering the fallout.

Other quarterbacks get questioned. Allen? He gets burdened with expectations. The Hall of Famer’s recent remark is just the latest in a growing trend—Allen’s name is getting overlooked. Not because he lacks the talent, but perhaps because his timing is cruel. He’s competing in arguably the strongest conference in modern NFL history.

And then there’s the Buffalo factor. The Bills have never won a Super Bowl. Not once. Allen has brought them to the doorstep, made them contenders, and made them believe. But until he brings home that elusive trophy, there will always be a shadow of doubt. While others become the next greats, Allen waits—his greatness undeniable, but his legacy incomplete.

Allen’s wait for validation continues

The point is, Josh Allen isn’t merely good. He’s historically good. Over the past four seasons, only Patrick Mahomes has accounted for more total touchdowns. Allen’s combination of arm talent and physicality makes him a nightmare to face for any defense. He’s a quarterback who can sling a 60-yard pass on a rope or overrun a linebacker on 3rd and 3. And yet, despite all that on the tape, the vindication hasn’t exactly reached.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions DETROIT,MICHIGAN-December 15: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 walks off the field after the conclusion of an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 15, 2024. Detroit Michigan United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xJorgexLemusx originalFilename:lemus-buffalob241215_npwVG.jpg

A part of it, of course, is the playoffs. The Bills have had their chances. That heartbreaking OT loss to Mahomes in the divisional round still lingers in Buffalo’s collective memory. The Bills have lost to the Chiefs four times in the last five seasons. And maybe that’s what keeps Allen stuck in this place of awe. He’s incredible, but he isn’t quite “there” yet. Not like Mahomes. Not even like Joe Burrow, who already has a Super Bowl appearance on his resume.

And with Lamar Jackson getting another shot at credibility, courtesy of his MVP and having a solid roster around him, Allen’s path doesn’t get any easier. The AFC is stocked. Mahomes is not going anywhere. Burrow is coming back healthy. CJ Stroud is on the ascent. And now, the Hall of Fame throng is putting its chips on Lamar. It’s not a criticism of Allen. Moon wasn’t being dismissive with his words. He in fact answered, “It depends on who plays who in the playoffs,” as though to say the difference is razor-thin. But to the fans and perhaps even Allen himself, every nod that goes to someone else adds to the impression he’s still waiting for his moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s got the gear and the locker. And with Stefon Diggs now out of the picture, maybe Allen can finally have a quieter, tighter room that plays for him more naturally. But storylines don’t shift in the regular season. Unless Allen hoists the Lombardi, someone else will still get the nod. That’s the tough math of being a modern-day NFL quarterback. It’s not about how good you are anymore. It’s about when and where you are great. Till then, Allen can just wait. Again.