Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Pens Message For Michael B. Jordan & Crew After Sinners’ Oscar Success

Hailee Steinfeld was not in attendance at the 98th Academy Awards, despite her film Sinners earning a record-breaking 16 nominations, as she is expecting her first child with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen any day now. Still, she received a shoutout from her co-star Michael B. Jordan, who took home his first Academy Award for Best Actor. Now, Steinfeld has reacted to the film’s successful night at the Oscars.

“Congratulations to the entire Sinners crew on a historic night. It is an incredible honor to have the film recognized with a record-setting 16 nominations. So proud of this team,” read a post from Steinfeld’s official newsletter, Beau Society’s Instagram account (sharing the Academy’s black-and-white photos of all four Sinners‘ winners), which she also liked.

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Her response came less than a couple of days after Michael B. Jordan mentioned her during his acceptance speech. The 39-year-old, who played twin brothers Smoke and Stack Moore in Sinners, took a moment to acknowledge Steinfeld, who portrayed the other half of Stack, Mary.

“Hailee at home,” he said, “you know she’s getting ready to have a baby right now. Thank you so much for being the other half of Stack.”

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Just a few days ago, in the March 13 edition of her newsletter, Steinfeld was asked by a fan if there was a moment from filming or a press promo that still makes her smile. She, however, found it difficult to settle on a clear answer.

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“I want to use a specific moment to answer this question,” she wrote. “But at this moment, being two days away from the Oscars, I know there is no one single particular moment that can encapsulate what this filming experience meant to me. These people have left a mark on me and on my heart that will never go away.”

But now, Steinfeld celebrated the film’s overall success on the night. Jordan secured his first Academy Award for Best Actor, edging out nominees Timothée Chalamet for Marty Supreme, Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another, Ethan Hawke for Blue Moon, and Wagner Moura for The Secret Agent.

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The film also picked up Best Original Screenplay, with director Ryan Coogler earning the award over Robert Kaplow for Blue Moon, Jafar Panahi, along with Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, and Mehdi Mahmoudian for It Was Just an Accident, Ronald Bronstein for Marty Supreme, and Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier for Sentimental Value.

In addition, Ludwig Göransson claimed his third Academy Award for Best Original Score. He won over Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia, Alexandre Desplat for Frankenstein, Max Richter for Hamnet, and Jonny Greenwood for One Battle After Another.

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Meanwhile, Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first woman to win the Academy Award for Best Cinematography for her work on Sinners, beating Dan Laustsen for Frankenstein, Darius Khondji for Marty Supreme, Michael Bauman for One Battle After Another, and Adolpho Veloso for Train Dreams.

All of it added up to a strong night for the film. Sinners ended up winning four of its 16 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards, which were held in Los Angeles on March 15. And with Hailee Steinfeld expecting her first baby with Allen, the Bills’ quarterback has already mentioned that he can’t wait to become a dad.

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Josh Allen is looking forward to becoming a dad

Considering her pregnancy, both Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen were not in attendance at the Oscars night held at the Dolby Theatre on March 15. But rewind a couple of months, and Allen had already opened up about how he feels about becoming a father, with his wife due any day now.

“I’ve got siblings that have kids, I’ve got a lot of friends that have kids. I don’t know if you can plan too far in advance,” Allen told the reporters in January. “I’m very much looking forward to that with my wife, of becoming a dad. It’s something that I will take with great pride.

“But this is the most important thing I’ll ever be in my life, being a dad. And I know I love being a football player, and I love being a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills. But I’m looking forward to this one.”

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After going public with their relationship in July 2024, Allen proposed to Steinfeld on November 22, 2024, with the couple announcing their engagement a week later on November 29. The two then got married in Ventura, California, on May 31, 2025, and later shared on December 12, 2025, that they were expecting their first child together.

Now, that moment is just around the corner. And for Allen and Steinfeld, a new chapter is about to begin.