Bills Make Josh Allen Announcement as Sean McDermott Gets Bad News Before Broncos Game

It’s a familiar postseason script. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are suiting up against Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos. Only this time, the setting has changed. Last season, Buffalo handled Denver at Highmark Stadium in the Wild-Card round. This year, the roles are reversed. It’s the Divisional Round, the Broncos are hosting, and the Bills are the ones traveling.

And ahead of the matchup, the Bills shared why this game carries extra meaning for Allen. According to the team’s official PR account on X, Saturday’s divisional-round game marks just the second time Allen has played in Denver, roughly 130 miles from where he played his college football at Wyoming.

The last time Allen faced the Broncos in Denver came back in Week 15 of the 2020 season. That night, he led Buffalo to a 48–19 win, improving the Bills to 11–3. Allen was in control throughout, as he went 28-of-40 for 359 yards, throwing two touchdowns with no interceptions, and adding 33 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground.

Beyond the setting, this divisional-round game carries weight for other reasons, too. With last week’s playoff win, Allen led Buffalo to a postseason victory for the sixth consecutive season, joining Tom Brady (eight straight) and Patrick Mahomes (seven) as the only quarterbacks to accomplish that. It also marked Allen’s first road playoff win.

And the praise didn’t stop there. The Bills also pointed out that among quarterbacks with 10 or more playoff starts since 1950, Allen ranks first in:

Offensive yards per game (310.6)

Total touchdowns per game (2.57)

Pass TD-to-interception ratio (6.5)

Interception percentage (0.8)

Home or away, his postseason production has been consistent, with the team highlighting the following records:

Josh Allen-Playoffs Home On the road Offensive YPG 291.4 345.2 Total TDs/game 2.67 2.4 Pass TD-INT ratio 5.7 9.0 Interception percentage 1.0 0.5

That said, Allen enters the divisional round fresh off another strong outing. Against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card round, he completed 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards, added one passing touchdown, avoided turnovers, and rushed for 33 yards and two scores. Whether that momentum carries into Denver remains to be seen. What is certain, though, is that Sean McDermott and Allen will take on the Broncos without one key offensive weapon, adding yet another wrinkle to a postseason matchup that already feels loaded with context.

Josh Allen will play without his wide receiver against the Broncos

The Bills advanced past the Jaguars in the Wild Card round, but the win came with a cost. Veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis suffered a postseason-ending knee injury late in the game. Davis was forced to leave in the fourth quarter, and subsequent reports confirmed a torn ACL. The Bills later placed him on injured reserve, officially ending his playoff run.

Originally a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Davis spent four seasons in Buffalo alongside Josh Allen before his rookie contract expired after the 2023 season. The Bills moved on at the time, and Davis spent the following year with Jacksonville. Ahead of the 2025 season, however, he returned to Buffalo on the practice squad.

Since rejoining the team, Davis appeared in the final six regular-season games, totaling 12 catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. He was active against the Jaguars last week and finished with two receptions for 14 yards before exiting with a knee injury. In response, Coach McDermott made a pair of roster moves, signing wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad and adding offensive lineman Nick Broeker on a reserve/future contract.

Now, with Davis sidelined, Allen and the Bills head to Denver to face the Broncos on Saturday. Whether Buffalo can overcome the loss and push through to the AFC Championship Game is what we shall see.