Sean McDermott Predicted to Cut Ties With Bills QBs After Josh Allen Earns Top Ranking

Sean McDermott didn’t sound like a man clinging to sentiment. Earlier this year, he laid out the cold reality of football. ”At this point in the preseason… we’re in the 50s. It’s coming down truly to this week of practice and also one more final test, and then we’ve got to make some decisions,” he said. His voice carries the weight of a coach who’s lived through tough calls. For Buffalo’s sideline boss, the final stretch before roster cuts isn’t just a numbers game; it’s a test of conviction.

Now, that conviction may soon be tested. Several insiders think Sean McDermott is leaning toward parting ways with quarterback Mike White, even with an equal battle with Mitchell Trubisky throughout camp. The determining factor? Trubisky’s veteran status and the fact that he’s probably less expendable from Buffalo’s perspective. White, who was signed to offer depth and veteranship, may find himself on the outside looking in as the Bills cut to their ultimate 53. Sunday’s preseason showdown against the Bears, during which Trubisky will be the starter, may decide White’s fate.

The three-man competition has been close throughout the summer. Trubisky, White, and third-stringer Shane Buechele have taken turns taking snaps, each showing glimpses of potential. Although Buechele has humbly stitched together a solid preseason, his lack of experience probably makes him an ideal practice squad candidate. White, who is 30 years old, provides experienced backup credentials gained with the Jets and Dolphins, but his training camp has been unsteady. His sudden release and short-to-intermediate game work have impressed, but breakdowns against the pass rush and occasional misreads have left the door open for Trubisky.

For Trubisky, the fight has been one of regaining trust. Back for his second stint in Buffalo, he’s appeared sharper than anticipated, employing second-team reps to establish rhythm and command. His comfort with the system and previous relationship with the coaching staff provide him with an intangible that can’t be quantified on box scores. Mike White, seeing limited playing time this summer, has completed 112 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, posting a 128.8 passer rating. It’s good, but still not good enough to rocket him past the pecking order at quarterback. Every throw Trubisky or Buechele makes this week is evaluated not just for polish, but for potential.

For Mike White, this weekend could be his last chance. In Buffalo’s quarterback room, a single preseason snap could be the difference between holding a clipboard in Week 1 or getting ready to move on. But for now, both White and Buechele are predicted to cut. Meanwhile, on the other hand, the QB 1 of Sean McDermott’s team is adding more to his already-impressive resume.

Sean McDermott’s QB Josh Allen’s ascension to the top of the NFL

Josh Allen did not merely stroll into the 2025 season ranked as the league’s finest quarterback. He forced the debate with an MVP-winning 2024 season that demonstrated his dual-threat greatness. Allen passed for 3,731 yards and 28 touchdowns and rushed for 12 touchdowns last season. That production, coupled with his resilience, gave experts such as Bill Simmons grounds to pronounce him “the best quarterback in the league” going into this season, in his QB ranking chart.

It’s a lofty assertion in a league still inhabited by Patrick Mahomes, a three-time Super Bowl winner who’s defeated Allen in all four of their playoff encounters. But Simmons contends Mahomes’ best may be in the rearview, while Allen is reaching his prime. “Game by game, regular season, durability. He can make chicken salad out of chicken s—,” Simmons stated.

Allen’s ascension to greatness is not simply a product of arm talent; it’s his consistency. He has passed over 3,000 yards in each of the last six seasons. Moreover, he has five consecutive seasons with 40 + touchdowns. That kind of consistent production in Buffalo’s weather-often-tumultuous environment testifies to a quarterback who can perform in any conditions. First Things First‘s Kevin Wildes cites another benefit: Allen’s ability to relate to people. “Josh Allen seems like a top-five human being on Earth,” Wildes gushed. Complimenting the QB’s situational awareness and authentic interactions with fans, players’ families, and even vets during training camp.

Those moments aren’t scripted; they’re in Allen’s DNA. To Bills fans, that’s the quarterback they’ve grown accustomed to. A strident Sunday competitor and a down-to-earth, affable presence the other six days. And for those arguing Mahomes against Allen, moments such as these don’t win playoff games. But they do win hearts, and that’s part of why Allen now sits atop the NFL quarterback rankings. Both statistically and symbolically.