Bills Owner Announces Josh Allen’s Role In Sean McDermott Firing, Puts Fired HC on Blast For Misusing $10M Asset

The Buffalo Bills are entering a new era after making their decision to fire head coach Sean McDermott. Following nine seasons with the team, the announcement came this past Monday. Bills owner Terry Pegula explained that the choice to move on was driven by the team’s inability to get past the ‘playoffs,’ specifically citing the recent loss to the Denver Broncos, and Josh Allen did not have any input on the move.

National NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe wrote on his X account, “Bills owner Terry Pegula says it was his decision to fire HC Sean McDermott due to results of Broncos / Bills game. Pegula said he saw the pain & emotion of Josh Allen in locker room & presser giving everything he had. He says we can and will do better + praises roster talent.”

Sean McDermott was the head coach of the Buffalo Bills for nine years, and he successfully guided the team to the playoffs in eight of those seasons. Even though Josh Allen became one of the best quarterbacks in the league during this time, the Bills were never able to make it to the Super Bowl. The team’s latest disappointment came this past Saturday when they lost 33-30 to the Denver Broncos.