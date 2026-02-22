Police Identify Suspects Behind $150K Damage at Josh Allen & Co.’s New Buffalo Bills Stadium

DENVER, CO – JANUARY 17: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen 17 hangs his head as he walks off the field after an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 17, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 17 AFC Divisional Round Bills at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260117372

Essentials Inside The Story A staggering $150K vandalism attack has shaken the new Bills stadium project.

Investigators have reportedly used targeted digital swipe logs to corner the suspected workers.

Sudden confessions and a hefty bounty are rapidly pushing this investigation forward.

The Josh Allen & Co. Buffalo Bills are currently building a brand-new home in Orchard Park, right across from their current site. The new Highmark Stadium is scheduled to open for the 2026 season, allowing the team to move straight into the new facility without needing a temporary home. However, the $2 billion project faced a major setback earlier this week when construction was abruptly halted due to the discovery of offensive graffiti.

Local officials described the vandalism as “pornographic and anti-LGBTQ” in nature. The graffiti was found in several secure spots throughout the site, including both finished and unfinished sections. Because of the nature of the damage, it isn’t a simple fix; Erie County officials noted that several parts of the stadium will have to be completely ripped out and reinstalled. The total cost of the damage is estimated to be around $150,000. This made it extremely important to search for the culprits behind it. Now, there has been significant progress in finding those responsible.

Because the vandalism occurred in highly secure areas, investigators immediately recognized it was an inside job. To even reach these targeted sections, which included nearly completed luxury suites, individuals were required to use a specialized badge and swipe access.

By tracking this digital entry data, authorities and project leaders were able to effectively narrow down the initial suspect list. They focused specifically on the roughly 300 employees who had the necessary swipe clearance to enter those zones during the time of the incident.

Reports indicate that seven construction workers have been identified in connection with the vandalism. Built in Buffalo posted on its X account, “𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧: SEVEN construction workers have been identified in relation to the vandalism found inside the new Highmark Stadium! Three of them have confessed.”

Out of the identified seven, three have already confessed. While work on the stadium officially resumed this past Friday, the investigation is still very much active. To ensure everyone involved is held accountable, the construction company, Gilbane-Turner, is offering a massive $100,000 reward.

This money is available to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those who defaced the building. Despite the high cost of the repairs and the brief shutdown, the project is still moving forward toward its 2026 debut. Let’s check out what the responsible authorities have to say about it.

Gilbane | Turner’s statement on the New Buffalo Bills Stadium

Police are continuing to investigate a recent incident at the new stadium site, though no official charges have been filed yet. While authorities are reportedly focusing on seven specific construction workers, the names of the suspects have not been released. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz spoke out strongly against the situation, noting that any attack on a person based on their sexual orientation is completely unacceptable.

“Everything about it is bad, attacking someone for their sexual orientation is bad,” Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, said.

The miscreants are believed to be the workers, and the project’s leadership team, Gilbane | Turner, emphasized that the actions of a few individuals do not represent the thousands of people who have worked on the site. They noted that out of roughly 8,000 workers involved in the project so far, the vast majority show up with professionalism and respect every day. The company has invested heavily in making the job site a supportive environment for the crews who perform difficult work in tough weather conditions.

Despite the ongoing investigation, work is moving forward quickly. More than 1,500 people returned to the site this past Friday, and the stadium is now about 87% finished. Project leaders confirm that construction is still on schedule to be completed this summer, making the venue ready in time for the start of the 2026 NFL season.

This is not the first time the $2 billion project has faced a police inquiry. Back in 2024, construction was temporarily paused when a suspected hate symbol was found on-site. However, after a full investigation, police determined that the display was not meant to be malicious and no criminal activity had occurred.

Coming back to the present, as the new Highmark Stadium nears the finish line, the project remains a symbol of resilience. Despite the setbacks, the vision remains unchanged: a spectacular new venue ready to welcome fans for the 2026 season, standing as a testament to the hard work and integrity of the vast majority who made it possible.