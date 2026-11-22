Four years ago, a shove on Josh Allen by Miami Dolphins linebacker Elandon Roberts was all it took to spark a heated sideline clash in snowy Orchard Park. The Bills weren’t going to stand by and watch their quarterback get pushed around. This time, history was dangerously close to repeating itself.

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On Sunday, a questionable hit on Allen unfolded right in front of the Bills’ sideline. The incident took place in the second quarter, just as Allen rolled out to his right and released a pass downfield. Dolphins defensive tackle Keith Cooper Jr. lunged towards him, leading with his elbow and catching the Bills quarterback around the chest, dangerously close to his neck.

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Despite the contact being clearly visible, the officials let the play go without throwing a flag. And, to make matters worse, even celebrated after the contact. Now, from a timing standpoint, Cooper wasn’t extremely late, as Allen had only just released the ball along the sideline. But what made it so controversial was the fact that he struck dangerously close to his throat, an area where actual forcible contact is strictly prohibited under the rules. Here’s what the rulebook says.

Under Rule 12, Section 2, Article 11, defenders must avoid unnecessary or forcible contact with a quarterback after he releases the ball. The rule allows a defender to make contact within one step after the quarterback releases the ball.

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After that, the defender must attempt to avoid contact rather than forcibly drive through the passer. At the same time, the officials must pay particular attention to forcible contact to the quarterback’s head or neck area.

ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques was surprised that Cooper escaped a flag. Reacting to the play, he wrote, “I’m actually surprised Keith Cooper Jr didn’t get flagged for roughing the passer — only because we’ve seen a lot softer hits called.”

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Cooper Jr. finished the game with one tackle, one sack, and two quarterback hits, adding to his overall impact against Buffalo’s offense.

Allen and the Bills Get the Last Laugh

Allen finished with yet another notable outing, as the Bills’ signal-caller completed 27-of-45 passes for 304 yards, one touchdown, and a pair of interceptions. Buffalo tallied 405 total yards, including 310 passing and 95 rushing yards.

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Running back James Cook was efficient in the backfield, rushing for 89 yards on 22 carries and scoring a touchdown. Khalil Shakir led the team with five catches for 101 yards.

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The Bills’ defense kept Kyle McCord in check, limiting the Dolphins quarterback to 12 completions on 33 attempts for 102 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Miami managed just 185 total yards of offense, including 86 through the air and 99 on the ground. The Bills ultimately controlled the game and came away with a 26-9 victory.

Even without a penalty, Cooper’s contact with Allen is likely to draw further attention, particularly given the Bills’ visible frustration over the no-call. But with no sign of injury to Allen and Buffalo’s ninth win secured, the hit did little to derail the Bills.