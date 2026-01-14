Sean McDermott Acknowledges Denver’s Altitude Challenge Amid Concerning Josh Allen News Before Broncos Game

Essentials Inside The Story The Denver Broncos have the home-field advantage against the Bills in the AFC Division Round.

Can the Bills repeat what they did in the Wildcard round last year?

Will Josh Allen play against the Denver Broncos?

The Buffalo Bills have some major challenges this weekend. Not just the conference’s top seed Denver Broncos, but Sean McDermott’s team also has a battle against nature and the worrying status of the Bills’ star quarterback, Josh Allen.

The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Divisional Round at the Empower Field at Mile High. The venue is the big story this week. When asked if the thin air would be a factor, Bills head coach Sean McDermott didn’t seem interested in making excuses.

“Yeah, we’ll deal with it. Like we deal with other things at different stadiums and different geographic locations. We’ve got to make sure we do our due diligence and prepare… At the end of the day, we’ve got to make sure we’re executing at the highest level.” McDermott said to the media.

The Bills and Broncos have just met twice before in the playoffs. Their first playoff encounter took place in 1992 at Rich Stadium, which is now known as Orchard Park, and their most recent matchup occurred just last season.

Last year, these two teams faced off in the postseason Wildcard Round at Highmark Stadium. The result was a total blowout. The Broncos scored the first touchdown, but from that point on, the Bills scored 31 straight points to absolutely annihilate the Broncos’ defense. This time, however, the tables are turned. Buffalo must travel to Denver to compete at an altitude of 5,280 feet. Now, things could be different as the home-field advantage is with the Broncos.

Surely enough, the altitude remains a legitimate hurdle. Visiting players often fatigue faster in Denver because there is less oxygen in the air. While the Broncos live and train in these conditions, the Bills will have to put in extra effort to keep their energy up for the whole game.

This matchup gives the Broncos a chance to flip the script, specifically as it is haunted by two playoff memories. A heartbreaking 1992 loss where the Bills won with a score of 10-7 after John Elway was sidelined by injury, and last year’s lopsided defeat.

Now, with the top seed and home-field advantage, the Broncos are determined to prove that this year’s squad is capable of finally overcoming the Bills.

The Bills’ head coach provides health updates on the team’s QB Josh Allen

Last week, while playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars and putting on a good showing, Bills’ QB Josh Allen suffered an injury.

Despite his impressive stats, the win came at a physical cost, as Allen had to be evaluated by medical staff multiple times throughout the afternoon. This was concerning for the fans, considering the upcoming game. The head coach recently addressed the press.

“Josh is the face of our franchise, so nobody, certainly not me, wants to see our quarterback go down. You do worry, and we are just glad that he’s okay. He is extremely tough and competitive, and he always wants to be out there with his teammates.” McDermott said, providing an update on Allen’s health.”

The health scares began late in the first quarter after Allen took a hard hit during a third-down run near the red zone. Two Jacksonville defenders, Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen, landed awkwardly on his head and neck area, forcing him into the blue medical tent for a concussion evaluation. Fortunately, he was cleared to return. Later in the game, he suffered a finger injury after striking a helmet and tweaked his ankle while scoring a touchdown. While these injuries were concerning at the moment, early reports suggest they are not considered serious.

In addition to the hits taken on Sunday, Allen has been managing a lingering foot injury sustained during the Week 16 and Week 17 games against the Browns and Eagles. Although he was cleared to play against Jacksonville, he has clearly been pushing through pain over the last several weeks. He also achieved a major milestone this season.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills achieved a historic milestone this past Sunday by defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-24. The team is now scheduled to face the No. 1 seed Denver Broncos on the road this coming Saturday.

During the game, Allen delivered what many are calling a superhero performance to lead his team to victory. He was highly efficient, completing 28 of 35 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown without throwing any interceptions. On the ground, he added 33 yards and two crucial touchdowns across 11 carries.

Irrespective of all the concerns, head coach Sean McDermott acknowledged the situation recently, emphasizing that while the team is worried about their star, they are relieved he is okay. Allen will be with the team as they prepare for the high-stakes matchup in Denver.