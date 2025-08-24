brand-logo
Sean McDermott Makes Heartbreaking Roster Admission Before Bills HC Shared Injury Update

BySamridhi

Aug 23, 2025 | 11:59 PM EDT

Sean McDermott emerged from the podium under the burden of cutdown week. His voice was a testimony to the tension of decisions any coach would rather not have to make. The Buffalo Bills, a championship-seeking team, are also a locker room of men battling for an opportunity to preserve their dream, some of which will be snuffed out this week. “It’s pure joy to be with this team,” he said. Drawing a contrast between the privilege of coaching and the pain of telling players their time in Buffalo has come to an end. With cutdown day looming, McDermott acknowledged the painful reality of roster decisions.

“We’ve got tough decisions to make,” he said. “I want every one of these guys to be able to play in the league… It tears at my heart. If they were my son, I look at them through that prism.” It was a glimpse into a coach’s heart at the core. A reminder that the business of the NFL has a personal price. Not every cut is merely a business decision; it’s a life-changing moment for some. For McDermott, it’s a matter of reconciling the cruel face of competition with compassion. The remarks resonated outside of football logistics.

Article continues below this ad

With his words, McDermott unveiled the battle between putting together a roster that can win in January. And the duty of leading young men whose livelihoods are on the line. With the roster puzzle coming together, another issue looms over Buffalo: injuries. McDermott said the team is holding out for MRI results on Tre’Davious White, with more to follow after evaluations are made.

This is a developing story…

Does McDermott's empathy make him a better coach, or is it a weakness in the NFL?

