Tony Romo Under Fire For Favoritism Towards Josh Allen & Bills Against Jaguars

Fans are once again pointing out what they see as a clear bias in the broadcast booth. During the 2025 Wild Card playoff matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Jacksonville Jaguars, viewers noticed that Jim Nantz and Tony Romo didn’t seem to be hiding their support for Josh Allen. The pro-Allen sentiment started even before kickoff. On CBS Sports’ NFL Today, Romo explicitly placed the weight of the game on the Buffalo quarterback’s shoulders.

“No question to me, it’s Josh Allen,” Romo said. “Now, when I say that, it’s a major upset if Trevor Lawrence beats Josh Allen in a playoff game. Trevor Lawrence is at home; he’s played as well as anybody in the National Football League the last four or five weeks.”

Romo’s comments suggested that the pressure was entirely on Allen to prove he is the superior talent. His comments follow a season where critics already felt Romo was noticeably favoring the Bills, specifically during their earlier matchup against the Ravens.

Another comment that only added fuel to the fire in today’s matchup was when the Buffalo Bills held a narrow 10–7 lead at halftime, but all the drama centered on quarterback Josh Allen. After taking several brutal hits in a physical first half, including a scary tackle near the sideline, Allen was forced into the medical tent. The stadium went quiet as fans feared their season might be over.

To everyone’s relief, Allen was back on the bench minutes later. CBS analyst Tony Romo was quick to hype up the return, praising Allen’s “grit” and insisting he’d play through almost anything.

“You wouldn’t be there if I didn’t think you were coming back out. And remember, he’s going to play through a lot,” Romo said as cameras focused on the quarterback settling back into the game plan. He said.

By now, we already know the stakes for this game are particularly high for the Bills. After a dominant five-year run as division champions, the Bills lost the AFC East title this season to the New England Patriots, who finished with a 14-3 record.

While the Bills are fighting to turn their Wild Card status into a long-awaited Super Bowl win, not everyone was happy with the broadcast. Many viewers felt the CBS crew abandoned their roles as neutral announcers, acting more like a cheerleading squad for Buffalo’s comeback story.

Fans cant help but notice Tony Romo’s clear favouritism towards the Bills

If you witnessed the Buffalo Bills’ thrilling 27-24 Wild Card victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, you likely noticed more than just the action on the field. The broadcast booth, led by Tony Romo and Jim Nantz, became a major talking point as Romo’s vocal admiration for Josh Allen reached a level that many fans found impossible to ignore.

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – DECEMBER 14: Josh Allen 17 of the Buffalo Bills answers questions after a game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on December 14, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 14 Bills at Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon482251214193

Throughout the game, the frequency with which Allen’s name was mentioned sparked a massive wave of reactions on X (formerly Twitter), with viewers accusing the commentators of losing their professional impartiality.

One fan wrote, “Tony Romo is so bad on the mic, man. No shit, the atmosphere is like a playoff game, it’s a fu*k**g playoff game

Another comment read, “Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are not even trying to hide how hard they’re rooting for Josh Allen and the Bills lmao.”

For many neutral observers, the commentary felt like a one-sided affair that focused almost entirely on the Buffalo stars. A third fan went as far as to call for a change in the booth, arguing that the network needs to address how Romo and Nantz handle specific teams.

The third fan mentioned, “@NFLonCBS has to do something about Tony Romo and Jim Nantz. They CANNOT call Bills or Chiefs games impartially. It is nothing but a Allen/Mahomes slobfest. Literally like no one else is on the field, and it makes the games unwatchable.”

There was one hilarious comment that stated, “Tony Romo gotta be the biggest Bills fan on earth.”

The criticism reached its peak with a viral, hyperbolic comment suggesting that Romo’s loyalty would blind him to even the most obvious penalties. The comment read, “Josh Allen could double leg a referee here today and Tony Romo would say it’s a flag against Jaguars.”

Despite the noise coming from the broadcast booth, the game itself lived up to the playoff hype. The Bills experienced a slight dip in momentum during the fourth quarter, allowing the Jaguars to keep things tense until the final minutes. However, Buffalo eventually regained their footing and closed out the 27-24 win.

While the Bills certainly earned their victory on the field, the conversation surrounding the “Allen-and-Bills-centric” broadcast ensures that Romo’s performance will be remembered just as much as the final score.