Travis Kelce Reveals If He Would be a Good Head Coach Amid Chiefs TE’s Retirement Plan

After playing for the Kansas City Chiefs for 12 seasons, Travis Kelce might be looking to hang up his cleats. But what will the Chiefs’ Tight End do post-retirement? Could he be looking to up a Head Coaching role?

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce shared his honest thoughts on the Buffalo Bills’ dramatic 13-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Week 17 game ended with a high-stakes gamble by Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

After scoring a late touchdown to pull within one point with only five seconds remaining, McDermott chose to go for a two-point conversion, putting his faith in Josh Allen, rather than kicking an extra point to force overtime. However, the result didn’t turn out as expected.

Discussing the play with his brother Jason, Travis Kelce admitted he understood why McDermott put the game in Allen’s hands. He noted that he feels incredibly comfortable whenever a player like Josh Allen has the ball and only needs two yards to win. However, Travis also joked about his own coaching instincts as he said,

“I feel so comfortable with a guy like Josh Allen and the ball in his hands and two yards to get. They’d already had a goal-line stand in the exact same two yards. That’s why I might be the worst head coach of all time.”

The play was a heartbreaker for Buffalo fans. Star quarterback Josh Allen rolled to his left and attempted to find a wide-open Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone, but the pass sailed just out of reach. Because the conversion failed, the Bills lost the game by a single point. This defeat had massive playoff implications, as it officially handed the AFC East division title to the New England Patriots for the first time since 2019.

Travis Kelce also made sure to point out that the Eagles’ defense had already stopped the Bills at the goal line earlier in the game, suggesting that a repeat stop was always a risk.

Week 17 helped the Eagles secure a strong position in the NFC. For the Bills, the loss was a setback that left them fighting for a better spot in the playoffs as the season approaches its end. Heading into the final week, the Bills are currently the seventh seed. This means their path to a championship will likely start with a difficult road game in Foxborough against the second-seeded Patriots.

Speculation continues to swirl around Travis Kelce’s potential retirement following the 2025 season. With his contract expiring and the Chiefs missing the playoffs this year, everyone is looking for an answer. Let’s check out what the player has to say on it.

Are Travis Kelce’s retirement rumors this offseason true?

It looks like Travis Kelce’s legendary career might be approaching its final chapter. With the Kansas City Chiefs struggling at 6-10 and out of the playoffs, the focus has shifted from Super Bowls to whether Kelce will ever suit up again.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reports that Kelce is seriously considering retirement this offseason.

“Certainly is a possibility that Travis Kelce played his last game at Arrowhead this past week. He’s gonna take some time after the season is over to consider his fate and see what he wants to do, whether or not he wants to play a 14th season.” Rapoport wrote on his social media handle, X.

Imago November 28, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 warms up prior a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. – ZUMAm67_ 20251128_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xChrisxTorresx

The future Hall of Famer plans to take some time off after the season concludes to reflect on his future and decide whether he has the drive for another season. While the Chiefs’ season is effectively over, Kelce still has a significant historical milestone within reach in the final week.

Kelce has 12,990 total receiving yards and has scored 82 touchdowns. Heading into Week 18, this season, Kelce has secured a total of 839 receiving yards with 5 touchdowns.

When comparing Kelce to the legends ahead of him, his efficiency is particularly striking. While Tony Gonzalez sits at the top with over 15,000 yards and Jason Witten follows with 13,046, both men played more than 270 games to reach those totals. Thus, Kelce is only 57 yards from surpassing Jason Witten for second place all-time in receiving yards by a tight end, a feat that would further cement his status as one of the greatest ever to play the position.

In contrast, Kelce has amassed 12,990 yards in only 191 games, maintaining a career pace that far exceeds his predecessors. As the Chiefs head into Week 18 with backup quarterback Chris Oladokun likely under center, the team’s primary motivation will be helping Kelce secure those final yards to move up the record books before he makes his official decision on retirement.

