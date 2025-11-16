Who Are Ray Davis’ Parents? All About Jessica Blazer and Raymond Davis

Before Ray Davis was the 128th pick in the NFL Draft, his life was a playbook of survival, navigating a tough childhood. For Davis, the toughest battles weren’t fought on the football field, but in a childhood shaped by the inconsistent presence of his parents.

Despite that, his biological parents have been a vital part of his journey to the NFL. Their story is one of adversity, resilience, and the complex path toward reconciliation. Here is everything you need to know about the Bills’ RB’s family, background, and their influence on his life.

Who is Ray Davis’ father, Raymond Davis?

Ray Davis is the son of Raymond Davis. He has been a significant but complicated part of Ray’s life. Raymond was a former high school footballer at Galileo High School. One of the most surprising facts about him is that he broke O.J. Simpson’s record of single-season touchdowns in 1998.

However, later in life, his situation took a complicated turn, as he spent years in and out of prison, forcing Ray to be without a father figure in his life for a long time. The running back opened up about his relationship with his father, revealing that he didn’t even know he had a dad until he was eight or nine years old.

After a turbulent time, Raymond returned to his son’s life. Per the Athletic, it was Ray’s teacher, Ben Klau, who helped them reconnect.

Who is Ray Davis’ mother, Jessica Blazer?

Jessica’s life has also not been easy. She gave birth to him when she was just 15 years old, making her a mother in her teenage years, where she struggled to handle all the issues at hand. But this has made Davis respect her even more.

“I love my mom, but she just couldn’t figure it out,” Davis told the Athletic.

He acknowledges that she wasn’t ready at that age to provide for him. Jessica has spent time in prison, which kept her from being able to care for her children. Her absence deeply affected Ray, especially when he was coming back from a foster home.

What ethnicity are Ray Davis’ parents?

Ray Davis’s parents, Raymond Davis and Jessica Blazer, are of African-American ethnicity. They have lived in San Francisco, California, where Ray was born. He grew up in the inner city of San-Francisco, but he never had a stable place to call home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Brothers Big Sisters (@bbbsamerica)

From changing foster homes to playing for the Bills, Ray has come a long way.

Ray Davis’ relationship with his parents

While Davis endured abandonment, instability, and years with no steady parental presence, his relationship with his parents is now more stable and continues to grow as they rebuild understanding.

Since returning to his life, they’ve made sure to be available for him.

His father, Ray Sr., appeared at a critical juncture: the court hearing that determined whether Davis could leave California for Trinity Pawling School in New York. His presence helped advocate for Ray Jr.’s future.

Jessica has also been part of his emotional journey as an adult. Davis is grateful for her desire to overcome adversity and rebuild their bond. Ray keeps his family life private, but close supporters like Lora Banks, Greg Ley, Patrick Dowley, and the Klaus family have regularly shown up for his key school games.

His parents, when present, have also shown support on his path to the NFL. Today, Ray Davis celebrates his parents as part of his story, without overlooking his difficult childhood.

Through his journey to the NFL, college success, and personal resilience, he is in a place of strength and forgiveness where he can reconnect with them.