Amid CTE Struggles, Former Cowboys DE’s Financially Struggling Ex-Wife Loses Faith In NFL Insurance

Brian Schaefering’s NFL career lasted five seasons, during which he played defensive end for the New York Jets, Dallas Cowboys, and the Cleveland Browns. Although he retired in 2012 with 75 tackles and two sacks to his name, the heavy physical toll of the sport followed him off the field. The result of this was endless hospital visits with his then-wife, Jasmatia, and medical bills.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He was diagnosed with brain damage and precursors for chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which Mayo Clinic defines as a “brain disease likely caused by repeated head injuries.” The illness is characterized by a degeneration of nerve cells in the brain, and it gets worse over time. And seeing this lasting physical and mental damage her ex-husband suffered from his time in the NFL, Jasmatia continues to feel a deep sense of frustration that so many players leave the game with permanent injuries, a reality that creates a painful ripple effect for both the men and their families.

One of the biggest hurdles Jasmatia highlighted on her exclusive with People was the lack of long-term support: “They have all of these medical issues now that a lot of doctors — if they’re not sports doctors that are really good — they don’t know what to do. You get surgery, and it doesn’t heal right. Now you don’t walk right. Your back is hurting even more. It’s craziness.”

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL insurance eventually expires, leaving former players to deal with specialized medical issues on their own. She noted that standard doctors often don’t know how to handle the unique trauma of professional sports injuries, leading to surgery that doesn’t heal correctly and a lifetime of chronic pain.

The financial reality of the league was also much harsher than it appeared from the outside. While salaries can look massive, Jasmatia explained that nearly half is lost to taxes, while the rest is chipped away by agent fees and team expenses. These dwindling funds often collide with massive, long-term medical bills.

However, rather than holding a grudge against the league, Jasmatia, who was married to Brian for 20 years, hopes to work with the NFL to fix these systemic issues. She further wishes that the league had more resources for those affected by severe injuries like brain trauma and CTE.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t hate the NFL. I don’t want to go after them. I’d rather partner with them so that it grows instead of being squashed,” she explained. “I want to make an impact for the wives and for the kids and for the players. These players cannot keep walking around like, ‘Yeah, it’s fine. Yeah, I’m fine.'”

Since her separation from Brian Schaefering over a year ago, Jasmatia has been candid about the position she found herself in after her husband’s retirement. Apart from wondering who she actually was once the title of “NFL wife” was stripped away, she also had to worry about the financial aspect due to her husband’s injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Deeper dive into Brian Schaefering’s suffering

Beyond the physical limitations, his injuries deeply affected his mental health. He struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), severe depression, and occasional negative thoughts. These invisible wounds make everyday life a challenge; crowds and public spaces often trigger feelings of anger and paranoia, making a simple outing to a movie theater feel overwhelming.

To help manage these symptoms and provide physical stability, doctors recommended he get a service dog. Financial hurdles initially stood in the way of getting help, as the 42-year-old’s savings were consumed by medical bills that insurance wouldn’t cover. In May 2016, he launched a GoFundMe page to raise $3,000 for a service animal. The goal was reached in just a few days, bolstered by a generous donation from his former teammate Tony Pathos and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

By June, Brian was united with Niklaus (or “Niko”), a two-year-old Dutch Shepherd provided by a foundation in Florida specifically trained to help him navigate his injuries.

Meanwhile, his then-wife spent years teaching herself about brain health and the complexities of disability benefits to ensure he received proper care. However, the experience left her feeling resentful toward the sport.

And now she aims to see better resources for families and more focus on preventing life-altering brain trauma. Her goal is to ensure that future players, wives, and children don’t have to struggle in silence.