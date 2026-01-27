Broncos Announce Bo Nix Return Timeline After Failing to Clinch Super Bowl 60 Berth Against Patriots

The Denver Broncos’ recent loss to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game has left many fans feeling a deep sense of disappointment. While the defeat was tough, it was somewhat expected given that the team had to play without their star starting quarterback, Bo Nix, who, according to reports from Broncos General Manager George Paton, the rookie quarterback is facing a long recovery period.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“#Broncos GM George Paton on Bo Nix injury recovery,” reputed reporter Chris Tomasson confirmed on X. “”I think they said close to May. He’ll be back. … We feel good about that.””

ADVERTISEMENT

This timeline could mean that fans won’t see him back on the field until roughly May. Considering that the surgery was completed on Tuesday, the recovery process is expected to be the most grueling part, roughly taking about the next 3-4 months. Paton is optimistic about Nix being ready for the team’s offseason program later this spring. Sources indicate that Nix must remain completely off his feet and cannot put any weight on the ankle for at least the first four weeks.

Nix went down with an ankle injury on the final drive of the Broncos’ 33-30 Divisional Round OT win over the Bills. The setback came on a QB sweep to the left, officially the third-to-last play of the game. This strict medical requirement immediately shut down any lingering hopes, however unlikely they were, that he could have made a “miracle return” for Super Bowl LX.

With both the game and the recovery not going as fans had dreamed, the focus has now shifted entirely to getting Nix healthy for the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bo Nix’s history of ankle injuries

Bo Nix is expected to make a full recovery in time for the Denver Broncos’ spring offseason program. Despite his history of ankle issues, doctors have reassured the team that this latest injury doesn’t seem to be a long-term concern.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

This isn’t the first time Nix has dealt with ankle trouble. According to some reports, in 2017, he missed a few high school games due to a fracture, yet he still returned to lead his team to a state championship. Years later, in 2021, he suffered another break while playing for Auburn. Most recently, following his 2024 rookie season, he had a minor “cleanup” procedure early in 2025 to keep everything in working order.

Now, two years into his professional career, Nix has undergone another surgery after fracturing his ankle during a dramatic playoff win against the Bills. Despite the setback, head coach Sean Payton seems to be optimistic about Nix’s future. The Broncos were well aware of his medical history when they drafted him, and given how he has bounced back from every previous injury, they fully expect him to be ready for the 2026 season.

While backup Jarrett Stidham stepped in and played well for a first start since 2023, the Broncos’ season ultimately ended with a tough loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship. With the playoffs behind them, the team is now focused on getting healthy and coming back even stronger next year.