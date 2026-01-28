Broncos Announce Major Update on Bo Nix’s Injury as Owner Greg Penner Sends Message on Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos’ season came to a heartbreaking end just as they were on the verge of a Super Bowl appearance. Star quarterback Bo Nix was instrumental in getting the team to the playoffs, but he suffered a broken bone in his right ankle during the final moments of a thrilling overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills. The injury forced Nix to the sidelines, leaving backup Jarrett Stidham to lead the team into the AFC Championship. Unfortunately, Denver was eliminated after a narrow 10-7 loss to the New England Patriots in a snowy battle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In the wake of the season’s end, Broncos owner Greg Penner addressed the media with a surprisingly calm outlook. Despite the loss of his star player at such a critical moment, Penner expressed “zero concerns” regarding Nix’s future health.

“Greg Penner has ‘Zero concerns’ about Bo Nix’s angle moving forward ‘His surgery was a straight-forward. Went really well’.” This sentiment was echoed by reporter Zac Stevens on his X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Sean Payton and General Manager George Paton also shared updates during their year-end press conferences. Payton revealed that the fracture was almost “inevitable” due to a pre-existing condition in the ankle, which doctors discovered during the operation.

“What was found was a condition that was predisposed — they always find a little more when they go in,” Payton said. “It wasn’t a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play, and you’re trying to evaluate it, the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner or later. Now, you go about the rehab, proper orthotics, all those things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent injury is Bo Nix’s third ankle injury since his school and college days. So the surgery would need to be done sooner rather than later. While Payton didn’t dive deep into the specific medical details, he remained “fairly optimistic” that the team would be fully healthy by the time the 2026 training camp begins.

Bo Nix needs to stay completely off his feet for now to help his ankle heal as fast as possible. If everything goes well, the team expects him to be back on the field around May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Greg Penner may not be satisfied with the Broncos 2025 season’s performance

The Denver Broncos’ 2025 campaign ended against the New England Patriots, but the atmosphere in the Mile High City isn’t one of defeat—it’s one of hunger. While an AFC Championship appearance marks a massive milestone for the franchise, owner Greg Penner made it clear that “respectable” isn’t the final destination.

The loss was a bitter pill to swallow, largely because Denver was forced to rely on backup Jarrett Stidham after Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle fracture during the preceding overtime thriller against the Bills.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trajectory of this franchise has shifted dramatically under the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. After successfully navigating the fallout of the Russell Wilson trade and contract, the team has undergone a meteoric rise.

As per reports, Broncos Owner Greg Penner said, “I thought it was a pretty unforgettable season. There’s a lot of successes…couldn’t be more proud of our players, the coaches, Sean Payton…to Broncos Country, a huge thank you…Main message is we’re not satisfied.”

Following a gritty return to the postseason in 2024, the Broncos exploded this year with a dominant 14-3 record, securing the AFC’s No. 1 seed and coming within a few mistakes of a Super Bowl berth. Under Sean Payton’s leadership, the organization has streamlined everything from front-office operations to the elite standards of the training room, allowing players to perform at their peak.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penner has successfully restored the franchise’s dignity for the first time since the Super Bowl 50 glory days, but his focus remains on the future. By modernizing the game-day experience and empowering the roster, he has built a foundation designed for more than just deep playoff runs.

For Penner and Broncos Country, the goal for next season is to efficiently execute and finally finish the job.