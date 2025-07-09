Bo Nix Doesn’t Have Enough Help as Sean Payton Sent Strong Warning Just Before Broncos Training Camp

When Peyton Manning limped into the 2015 postseason, nobody mistook him for the league’s iron-armed assassin anymore. But what he did have was a receiver room steeped in grown-man experience. Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders combined for over 2,400 yards that year, while Andre Caldwell and Bennie Fowler complemented them. Even Pro Football Focus admitted there were depth questions, yet Denver’s veterans knew exactly how to bail out a quarterback whose best days were behind him.

Critics criticized the Broncos‘ wide receiver corps for too many drops and a lack of ball security in that season. But when it comes to the veteran duo? “As far as raw talent goes, these two are hands down the best wide receiving duo in the league,” Justin Michael of USA TODAY said. Fast forward a decade, and Denver’s receivers look nothing like that seasoned battalion. Which is precisely why Bo Nix, just starting his climb, could use a little of that old insurance policy.

Ahead of the 2025 season, head coach Sean Payton struck an upbeat chord about his receivers. “I would say we’re stronger there than some would think,” he insisted. But that confidence came with an asterisk. The real question looming over Denver wasn’t about potential; it was whether this lineup was formidable enough to truly lift Bo Nix in year two.

For starters, Courtland Sutton seems the ultimate wide receiver 1. The veteran piled up over 1,000 yards and racked up 8 receiving touchdowns. But the rest of the crew? Well, it has potential but lacks experience. Marvin Mims Jr. is developing, but it’s his third season in the pros. Devaughn Vele (projected WR 2) and Troy Franklin, on the other hand, turned heads in their rookie season. Besides, the head coach and general manager, George Paton, saw positive signs in both of them.

As far as their offseason moves are concerned, the Broncos brought Trent Sherfield on a two-year, $8 million deal this spring. But then again, he’s your journeyman wideout, not someone you could rely on throughout the season. Plus, the NFL analyst predicted rookie Pat Bryant to be a day 3 pick, but Payton likened his skill set to former New Orleans standout Michael Thomas. The result? They drafted Bryant in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Taken all together, the Broncos’ wide receiver unit is young and hot. But the way things are unfolding, Bo Nix seems to rely on Sutton, who’s seeking a contract extension, entering the 2025 season. The PFF ranked the Broncos’ receiving corps a below-average 22nd for the forthcoming season. Plus, Mile High Report echoed that sentiment, describing the group as youthful and untested. Talented, but developing. The report highlighted that besides Sutton, nearly all targets have less than three years of experience.

Long story short: the second-year quarterback lacks a talented receiving corps, but not that talented; the other teams would be dying to trade for. Meanwhile, the head coach just got a warning for another position that feels shaky. Well, at least for the time being.

How does Sean Payton’s secondary look in 2025?

Last offseason, the veteran safety Justin Simmons was one of the Broncos’ priorities. The veteran has piled up over 600 tackles entering the 2024 season. But Denver waived him after eight seasons. The reason? To save $14.5 million. Simmons later signed a one-year deal with Atlanta ahead of the 2024 season, and the Broncos grabbed Brandon Jones instead on a three–year, $20 million contract. A good decision? Absolutely.

The 27-year-old veteran had an impactful season for the Broncos, recording career-high numbers to wrap up his fifth season in the league. We’re talking about 115 tackles and three passes. Taken all together, Jones is in line to start for the Broncos. But as per CBS, Sean Payton and Co. might need an addition at the safety position, ahead of the training camp. The reason seems pretty clear: Denver signed Talanoa Hufanga on a three-year, $45 million contract in free agency earlier this year.

Now heading into his fifth NFL season, he’s already got a 2022 Pro Bowl nod with the 49ers on his résumé—no debate there. But last season was a different story. A torn ligament in his wrist sidelined him for 10 games and clearly disrupted his rhythm. That means Brandon Jones seems to start in the 2025 season. But with injury concerns looming over Hufanga, the Broncos might add another safety entering the 2025 season.