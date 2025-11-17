Broncos TE Goes Off in Strong Bo Nix Message After QB’s Bold Claim vs Chiefs

The Denver Broncos are riding high with another win. The 22-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs has put them in a comfortable place. And while there has been constant criticism over Bo Nix’s form in the last few games, the Broncos’ quarterback came clutch in this offense vs. defense showdown. And tight end Adam Trautman didn’t hesitate to call out the doubters.

“If you’re talking s*** about Bo online, you’re a coward. Absolute coward. … He blanks it out,” Trautman said after a huge win at Mile High.

He continued to mention the trust the team has in its quarterback,

“We don’t care what other people think. We know what we have in the building, and we know what he’s made of, and we don’t really care what people have to say… I don’t give a s*** what he has to say, right? And Bo doesn’t, either.”

In this matchup, Nix shut down all his critics. He outperformed the Chiefs’ star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, as Nix completed 24 of 37 passes for 295 yards and had zero turnovers. The sophomore quarterback even contributed to the game-winning drive, when he found receiver Troy Franklin for a 32-yard gain, which set up Wil Lutz’s 35-yard field goal.

Head coach Sean Payton didn’t shy away from praising him as well.

“That’s his job. He won, and against a pretty stingy defense that can give you problems. There were some big plays there,” Payton said after the game.

The Broncos had their issues to deal with as well. They were not perfect in their wins over the Jets, the Raiders, and the Titans. But we can’t ignore that they even defeated both the former Super Bowl winners and the finalists.

With this, they even equaled the Patriots’ record of most consecutive wins.

Bo Nix is pumped up after the huge win against the KC Chiefs

This win not only dropped the Chiefs to 5-5, but it also lessened their chances for the playoffs. It has surely put the Chiefs’ dominance at risk. And Bo Nix surely knows how important that victory is for them.

”If you want to be the best, you got to beat the best,” Nix said during the postgame presser. ”Some say, ‘If you’re scared, go to church.’ But if you’re going to play this sport, if you’re going to play this game for too long, you can’t really be intimidated. There’s really no sense in going out there if you don’t think you’re going to win and eventually get to the top.”

Despite trailing in the fourth quarter, the Broncos bounced back. The Chiefs did take the lead for a brief time, but ultimately they fell short of the victory. Talking about his team, Nix didn’t forget to credit them.

“We just got a resilient team that just believes we’re going to win,” Nix said, “and at the end of the game, and it’s close, that belief goes a long way.”

Moving forward, the Broncos will have a bye week, and after returning from it, they will face the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium.