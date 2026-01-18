Horrific Broncos News Leaves Peyton Manning Wondering If It’s a ‘Hoax’

The Denver Broncos have confirmed that their starting quarterback, Bo Nix, will miss the rest of the 2026 postseason, including the upcoming AFC Championship Game. This news comes just after Nix led the team to a thrilling overtime win against the Buffalo Bills. While he finished that game, the team later revealed that he had broken his ankle and would need immediate surgery to repair the damage.

“From @NFLGameDay Morning: The #Broncos lost Bo Nix for the playoffs, news so crazy that Peyton Manning initially wondered if it was a hoax.” Ian Rapoport, an NFL insider, shared on his X account.

Despite the shock, Head Coach Sean Payton decided to be completely honest with fans and the media right away. He explained that instead of hiding the news or waiting for more tests, the team knew instantly that the injury was serious enough to end Nix’s season.

Despite the shock, Head Coach Sean Payton decided to be completely honest with fans and the media right away. Payton shared that Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle during the first half of the game. The trouble started on a first-down play when Nix was tackled for a two-yard loss on a planned run. After being pulled to the ground by a Buffalo safety, Cole Bishop, Nix began to limp slightly, though he stayed in the game and stayed focused on the next play.

He followed that up by throwing a long pass to Marvin Mims Jr. that resulted in a penalty against the Bills, moving his team further down the field. Nix walked down to join the offense and prepared to take a knee to set up the final kick. However, during that kneel-down, his right ankle twisted awkwardly and appeared to collapse under him. By the time he headed to the sideline for the game-winning field goal, his limp had become much worse.

After a long pass to Marvin Mims Jr. fell incomplete, the referees called a penalty on Bills defender Tre’Davious White for interfering with the play.

Nix is scheduled for surgery this Tuesday in Birmingham, Alabama. He will be in good hands, as the procedure is being performed by Dr. Norman Waldrop, a specialist well-known for successfully treating other star athletes.

While his absence will be a major loss for the team, the Broncos are now shifting their focus to look to their backup players to step up in Nix’s absence.

Bo Nix to miss out on the remaining games feels unreal to the team players

Jarrett Stidham, the Denver Broncos’ veteran backup quarterback, is stepping into the spotlight following a shocking injury to rookie starter Bo Nix. Stidham originally joined Denver as a free agent in 2023, signing shortly after Sean Payton was hired as head coach.

Throughout the last two seasons, Payton has frequently praised Stidham’s poise and experience. His professional demeanor was instrumental in helping Nix develop.

Before arriving in Denver, Stidham was a 2019 fourth-round pick for the New England Patriots, where he spent three years learning behind Tom Brady. He then served as Derek Carr’s backup with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 before eventually starting two games for Denver at the end of the 2023 season.

Nix’s injury was so unexpected that it reportedly sent shockwaves through the organization; NFL reporter Ian Rapoport said,

“It really sends shockwaves through the NFL and people close to the Denver Broncos. So much so that Peyton Manning texted a team official, is this a hoax? He saw it online, saw nothing after the game, and could not believe it was real. In fact, it is real. Bo Nix is now focused on his rehab.”

Now, as Nix begins his surgery and rehab process, the team is turning fully to Stidham. While he may not have the same rushing ability as Nix, Stidham is known for his aggressive downfield passing and calm veteran presence.

He is now set to make his fifth career start in the AFC Championship Game, where he will face either the New England Patriots or the Houston Texans with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.