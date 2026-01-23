Jarrett Stidham Receives Blunt Message on NFL Future as Sean Payton Makes Expectations Clear From Broncos QB

The odds are stacked against the Denver Broncos. Bo Nix has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, and the responsibility of leading the team now falls on Jarrett Stidham. While the backup QB has been eagerly waiting for an opportunity to prove he is a starting-caliber quarterback, he is now stepping into a situation where fans and NFL analysts believe that the margin for error is nonexistent.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Hall of Famer Kurt Warner highlighted the immense pressure facing the new starter.

“If he doesn’t come in and play well, that’s going to be the major thing that people look at and go, ‘This is why they didn’t go to the Super Bowl,”‘ Warner said. “Not that it’s his fault, because he’s a backup and hasn’t played in a couple, all of that, but that will be the narrative that we talk about. If anything happens in this game, or if he doesn’t play great in this game, that’s going to be the narrative. That is a whole other level of pressure to deal with.”

Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham throws a pass before a Christmas Day NFL game between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs on December 25, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.

Warner explained that because the team has come so far, any struggle from Stidham will likely be viewed as the reason they missed out on a Super Bowl appearance. Adding to the tension is the fact that Stidham has not thrown a meaningful pass in a regular-season game since Bo Nix beat him out for the starting job in 2024.

Despite his lack of recent game action, Stidham’s history shows he is capable of big performances. In his first start for the Raiders in 2022, he threw for 656 yards and four touchdowns, and he later put up solid numbers during a 2023 start for Denver.

Stidham, who was one of Payton’s first signings back in 2023, has remained committed to the Broncos‘ vision even while serving as a backup.

“I felt like being here the last two years, and coming in with Sean, and signing and everything, it’s pretty evident that he has the train rolling in the right direction,” Stidham said. “I don’t think anybody can argue that, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

Stidham appeared in just one game during the regular season, which came in a Week 8 clash against the Cowboys. He threw no passes and played four snaps. In fact, he hasn’t thrown an official pass since Week 18 of the 2023 season. This can be an advantage for the Broncos as well, because the Patriots don’t have many records of his performances. In many ways, he is an unknown entity.

And that could play into the Denver Broncos’ strategy. While the pressure will be on Jarrett Stidham, the backup QB could prove his doubters wrong, just like Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl LII triumph over the Patriots in the 2017 season.

Stidham has spent the week taking all first-team reps and insists that his preparation has remained consistent throughout his time in Denver. As he gears up to face the New England Patriots on Sunday, the quarterback has one goal in mind: winning the game and punching a ticket to Super Bowl LX and not letting down Payton’s belief in him.

Sean Payton remains confident of his QB choice

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is staying positive heading into Sunday’s AFC Championship game, even though the team will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix. Instead of worrying, Payton spent Wednesday praising backup Jarrett Stidham.

“That’s his personality. He’s going to rip it,” Payton told reporters of Stidham. “He has a calm demeanor that suits him well. He’s played in big games (in) college. You know, I said this at the start of the season, I felt like our two was inside the best 32. I think everyone feels that way, but that’s why that signing was important. And you don’t know when it’s happening but I’m glad it happened.”

Losing a first-choice quarterback is a less-than-ideal situation, especially with a Super Bowl on the horizon. But if history is anything to go by, 12 players have led their team to a Super Bowl after starting the season as their backup QB, including Brady in the 2001 season.

“There’s always a chance,” said former NFL coach Phil McGeoghan. “[Losing Nix] kind of takes the wind out of the sail, but the reason they have a chance is that defence and the overall coaching staff. Sean Payton can protect Stidham; he’s a very smart play caller.”

However, things arent really very smooth. The Broncos are facing a New England Patriots defense that has been a nightmare for quarterbacks this postseason. So far, the Patriots have intercepted C.J. Stroud four times. They’ve even fixed the red zone issues that plagued them all year, and tightened up any communication lapses. Milton Williams’ return has helped them dominate up front, as his impact has boosted their interior rush and rush defense.

While Stidham knows the Denver offense well, he has only started four games in his entire career. Stepping into a playoff atmosphere with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line is a much bigger task than a standard practice. However, Payton couldn’t be more confident heading into the game.

“It’s our three years here, watching him day-in, day-out, that you guys don’t have access to. He will be ready to go and ready for the moment,” the Broncos head coach said.

Despite the difficult situation, the mood in Denver remains hopeful. Payton’s belief in his backup has spread to the rest of the roster and the fanbase. While Stidham lacks playoff experience, his own self-confidence and familiarity with the system are giving the Broncos the spark they need to face one of the league’s toughest defenses.