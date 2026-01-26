Pat Surtain II Takes Subtle Jab at Jarrett Stidham After Broncos Loss Against Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Pat Surtain II’s postgame activity raised eyebrows after Sunday’s loss.

Jarrett Stidham was shoved into an unforgiving championship spot.

One second-quarter sequence flipped the game’s trajectory.

The Denver Broncos entered the playoffs as the top seed in the AFC, boasting one of the most dominant defenses in the league. They seemed destined for a Super Bowl appearance until disaster struck in the final moments of their Divisional Round win against the Buffalo Bills. Star rookie quarterback Bo Nix suffered a fractured ankle, forcing the team to rely on backup Jarrett Stidham for the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots. The Broncos’ cornerback believes that if the team still had Nix, they could have secured a win.

Jarrett Stidham was placed in a historically difficult position. He had only played four snaps all season and had not thrown a single pass before this high-stakes matchup. He became the first quarterback since 1972 to make his very first start of a season in a conference championship game. This lack of experience proved costly against a fierce Patriots defense and a heavy second-half snowstorm that made moving the ball nearly impossible.

The game turned on a few critical mistakes by the Denver offense. In the second quarter, the Broncos failed to convert a fourth down deep in New England territory. Shortly after, while leading 7-0, Jarrett Stidham attempted to throw the ball away to avoid a sack, but officials ruled it a backward pass. The Patriots recovered the fumble and scored a touchdown two plays later to tie the game. From that point on, the Broncos’ offense vanished, gaining only 32 yards in the entire second half.

Despite the loss, the Broncos’ defense was spectacular, holding Patriots quarterback Drake Maye to only 86 passing yards. The 10-7 defeat left the players devastated, especially star cornerback Pat Surtain II. Surtain made his feelings clear on social media by reposting a message suggesting that if Bo Nix had been healthy, the Broncos would have easily handled the Patriots.

Analysts believe Bo Nix could have yielded different results as the team focuses on the future

The Denver Broncos are dealing with a painful “what if” after their dream season ended just one step short of the Super Bowl. In a gritty, snow-filled AFC Championship Game, the Broncos fell to the New England Patriots 10-7. The loss has sparked intense debate among fans and analysts, specifically centered on the absence of rookie star Bo Nix, who was sidelined following ankle surgery.

Denver Post columnist Sean Keeler believes the outcome would have been drastically different with Nix under center. Keeler argues that if Nix had played instead of backup Jarrett Stidham, the Broncos would have won by at least two touchdowns.

He points to Stidham’s struggles under pressure, including a critical fumble on a backward pass that led to a Patriots touchdown. In contrast, Nix is praised for his composure and ability to avoid panicking in the pocket, leading many to believe the Broncos could have comfortably led 13-0 by halftime if he had been available.

The team was also missing several other key pieces, leaving head coach Sean Payton to navigate the game without his primary offensive weapons. Beyond being without their QB1, the Broncos played without leading rusher J.K. Dobbins and their second-most productive receiver, Troy Franklin. Defensively, they were also missing standout Brandon Jones.

Payton expressed deep regret after the game, specifically lamenting a decision to go for it on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter while leading 7-0. Initially calling for a run, Payton changed the play to a bootleg pass during a timeout; the pass fell incomplete, and the Broncos never reached the red zone again as the weather conditions worsened.

Despite the devastating loss, the team is trying to maintain a perspective of growth. Star cornerback Pat Surtain II spoke honestly about the pain of the defeat, acknowledging that this specific roster will likely change in the offseason.

“This ain’t gonna be the same team. That’s the devastating part about it. This is not the last time we’re gonna be here. We’re just gonna keep on building and rebuilding, and get better,” he said.

However, he remained optimistic about the foundation they have built, stating that the team will continue to rebuild and improve.

Coach Payton echoed this sentiment, noting that while he will spend the offseason critiquing his decisions, he remains proud of the ‘hard-fought’ effort his players displayed in the Mile High blizzard.