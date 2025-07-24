Sean Payton Delays Courtland Sutton’s Big Break as Broncos Tweak Camp Strategy

Earlier in June, Courtland Sutton was doing what any experienced receiver looking for a comeback would: reporting for duty, sounding off, and putting in work. Sean Payton, no light praise-giver, made mention of Sutton’s consistent offseason presence and said the team was “counting on him” going into 2025. But when the Broncos opened training camp in July, Sutton’s presence wasn’t nearly as active as anticipated. How?

Well, his cleats touched the grass, sure, but it wasn’t the customary gear-up time for Denver’s WR1. As Day 1 of training camp kicked off this week, something was off. Sutton was there, but hardly full-go. And that lack of urgency? Had nothing to do with hamstrings or health updates. When asked directly about Sutton’s limited involvement after the first acclimation day, Payton didn’t mince words, but he also didn’t provide many. “There’s a number of guys you’re going to ask me about,” he said, referencing contract situations without naming names. “They’re all being worked on… something we really would never discuss with you.” Classic Sean Payton short on specifics, but big on hints.

What’s apparent is that Sutton’s current camp workload is not the result of injury or precaution. It’s associated with his Denver future and a contract that’s still unresolved as pads begin to pop in July. Sutton’s contract has been a low-burning narrative all offseason. Last year, he avoided portions of voluntary workouts and made it publicly known through the media that he wasn’t happy with the lack of front-office movement. The 28-year-old has two more years remaining on his four-year extension. But after outdoing his current cap figure in 2024, he wants greater guaranteed certainty. Sutton’s position of strength grew quietly.

The Broncos’ reluctance may be economically driven, or it might be tactically driven. Sutton has struggled with injuries in the past, most significantly with a torn ACL in 2020. But he’s been as durable as could be expected since then, playing in all 17 regular games last season. Perhaps they are attempting to thread the needle: not establish a precedent for renegotiating contracts with multiple years remaining. While not offending one of the few veteran offensive weapons the team has. But with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham all vying for QB1, the offense desperately needs to get stable, particularly from a guy like Sutton. Who’s already demonstrated that he can score in tight windows and win contested balls. To keep him on a “pitch count” without a good reason is to risk sending the wrong message in the building.

What sets it above mere contractual checkers is Sutton’s value to Payton’s 2025 plan. He was responsible for a fine amount of Denver’s receiving touchdowns last year. And was the team leader in red-zone targets. With Marvin Mims Jr. continuing to find his stride and rookie Troy Franklin, Sutton is the veteran security blanket this offense can ill afford to mismanage. If Payton wishes his young quarterbacks to mature quickly, Sutton has to be more than a camp drill decoy.

Broncos balance Courtland Sutton’s standoff with a new camp strategy

Outside of Sutton’s case, there are more fundamental changes happening in Denver’s training camp approach. Day 1 featured the defense turning up the heat in team drills, providing a glimpse of what DC Vance Joseph may call up in 2025. Dre Greenlaw, P.J. Locke, and Alex Singleton all returned from injury and got back to business, boosting the unit instantly. While the offense eased into it with veterans, the defense came at ’em.

Sean Payton also intimated that certain veteran starters might not be practicing daily this camp under a new load management plan. The strategy? Rest legs, particularly for important vets who’ve had high snap counts in recent seasons. It’s more of a basketball-school thing, but NFL coaches such as Payton are embracing contemporary wear-and-tear principles. Nevertheless, for viewers at home who see Sutton going half-speed through routes while undrafted rookies are getting the full reps. It’s difficult not to wonder how much of this is medical and how much is contract chess.

Punter Jeremy Crawshaw is another camp twist: coaches are keeping an eye closely on him, with emphasis on his consistency. Special teams errors cost the Broncos precious field position in 2024. Payton’s staff is obviously not spending as much time on the third phase early. Don’t be fooled—punting and linebacker rotation don’t dominate the concerns at Dove Valley. One question looms larger than the rest. It’s whether Sean Payton and the front office will reward one of their most reliable weapons before frustration turns into friction.

For now, Sutton continues to act like a pro—he arrives on time, stays locked in, and makes sure everyone notices him. But off stage, this camp is more about contracts and clocks. If the Broncos don’t want a distraction to become a detour, they could perhaps hurry along No. 14’s contract. Because with a QB room still in the process of defining itself, Sutton’s breakout isn’t solely his own. It could be the catalyst to whatever success this 2025 team is pursuing.