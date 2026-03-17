Sean Payton’s First Offseason Trade Decision for Broncos Brings Fresh Headache for Pat Surtain

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos had not made any outside free agent additions up to this point in the offseason. That has now changed. Denver traded for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle along with a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft. In return, the Broncos are sending the No. 30 overall pick along with the 30th selections in both the third and fourth rounds.

On the surface, the move strengthens a relatively inexperienced wide receiver group. At the same time, it also brings an interesting dynamic on the defensive side, especially involving Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II.

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For a broader context, Waddle recently appeared at a celebrity boxing event called Brand Risk 13, organized by streamer Adin Ross. During the event, he was asked to name a potential opponent if he ever stepped into the ring. Without hesitation, Waddle brought up Surtain.

“Pat Surtain, I beat the f–k out of him,” he said. “I’ll beat the dog s–t out of him. There are a lot more people, but that’s just off the top of my mind. I’ll beat the dog s–t out of bro.”

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As that happened, Surtain did not take long to respond. After hearing Waddle’s comments, the cornerback fired back on X, keeping the exchange going.

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“Got a little too much dip on your chip 😤👀,” he wrote on X.

While the tone of the comments may have sounded serious, there is a long history between Jaylen Waddle and Pat Surtain. They may be conference rivals now, but the two spent three seasons as teammates at Alabama from 2018 to 2020.

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That shared background explains the back and forth. This kind of exchange has been a regular part of their relationship. Surtain has spoken about what it is like competing against Waddle, noting that the trash talk has always been part of their dynamic.

“It’s going to be some trash talking. That’s just the type of friendship we have. Even off the field, we talk trash all the time,” Surtain said of facing Waddle.

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In their freshman year, both players earned All-American honors at Alabama. They later helped lead the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2021.

The 2021 NFL Draft, however, eventually sent them in different directions. The Dolphins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick, reuniting him with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A few picks later, the Broncos drafted Surtain at No. 9 overall.

Now, things come full circle. Both players are set to reunite in Denver ahead of the 2026 season. Whether that playful challenge ever turns into a boxing match is still uncertain.

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What is clear is that, beyond the jokes and digs that Waddle has been taking at Surtain, his arrival also presents a real on-field challenge for Surtain. As one of the league’s top cornerbacks, he will now be tasked with containing an elite speed threat in practice every day, adding a new level of competition within the Broncos’ locker room.

Why did the Broncos trade for Jaylen Waddle

Jaylen Waddle spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Dolphins. When he reached his contract year, the team exercised his fifth-year option and later signed him to a three-year, $84.75 million extension. But now, with three seasons still left on that deal, Miami has decided to move on.

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That naturally raises two questions. Why did the Dolphins part ways with Waddle, and why were the Broncos willing to trade for him? To start, Waddle opened his career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons. He posted 1,015 yards as a rookie, followed by 1,356 and 1,014 in his next two seasons.

Since then, however, his production has dipped. He managed 744 yards in 2024 and followed that with 910 yards in 2025, even after stepping into the role of the top receiver following Tyreek Hill’s season-ending injury in 2025. From Miami’s perspective, the decision aligns with a broader reset. With an opportunity to gain multiple draft picks, the Dolphins leaned toward building for the future.

On the other side, Denver’s motivation is easier to understand. Sean Payton’s offense had a clear gap in the receiving unit. Courtland Sutton led the team in 2025 with 74 receptions for 1,017 yards and seven touchdowns, but there was no reliable second option behind him.

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Looking at the depth chart, second-year receiver Troy Franklin finished with 65 receptions for 709 yards and six touchdowns. Rookie Pat Bryant added 31 catches for 378 yards and one touchdown, while Marvin Mims Jr. had 37 receptions for 322 yards and one score in his third season.

Put simply, the Broncos needed a proven WR2 to complement Sutton. And after staying quiet in free agency, Denver addressed that need by bringing in Waddle, a player who still carries high upside despite the recent dip in production.