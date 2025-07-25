Andrew Berry’s Loses Sleep Over Quinshon Judkins’ Future After Browns Rookie Arrested

As early as the April 2025 NFL Draft, Andrew Berry had no doubt in Quinshon Judkins. The Browns‘ GM not only spent an early second-round pick on the Ohio State running back but also espoused him as a future franchise cornerstone. Averring that the team “believe[s] Judkins can be a, ‘bellcow runner that can really carry the load for us.'” Berry’s confidence in the 21-year-old stemmed from Judkins’ domination of games in college and his readiness to step into a starting role in place of departed Nick Chubb. But only a few months after that, Berry’s plans for his prized rookie have been disrupted.

Addressing Browns training camp this week, Andrew Berry gave a lengthy, visibly tearful statement regarding Judkins’ off-field dilemma. He pointed out that the Browns have spent more than ever before on character assessment and educational initiatives throughout the roster in the last two seasons. “We probably, in the past two years, [spent] a particular amount of time and resources on the education part of what we do—not just with our players, but organization-wide,” he said.

His tone conveyed this wasn’t superficial spending. Andrew Berry cited the very high profile of such situations and the low level of visibility into the facts in the early stages as the key challenge. “It’s not until we get enough quality information that we’ll determine or decide the next steps,” he said. “Sometimes that process occurs quickly, sometimes more slowly—but we’re still very much in the information-gathering phase.” In addition, he made it clear about his sleeping disorders: “You lose a ton of sleep over it not just because of the seriousness of the allegations, but also because of the amount of time you spend vetting people who come to your organization.”

Andrew Berry’s language made it clear: this had nothing to do with money, leverage, or depth of position. It was organizational integrity. The GM, who has always taken pride in analytical draft maneuverings and leadership culture, is now faced with having to make one of the toughest decisions of his career. Judkins, once set to share carries with Jerome Ford and be the foundation of the new-look backfield, is currently on hold, no contract, no guarantees. And for Berry, that isn’t just a football concern. The emotional toll of it all is taking a visible impact on his health, with sleepless nights becoming his new standard.

Judkins’ resume in the field had proven to be worth Berry’s risk. He started his college career at Ole Miss, breaking in with 2,725 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns in two years. His move to Ohio State in 2024 was a game-changer as he drove the Buckeyes to a national championship. On the strength of 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Standing 5’11” and weighing 210 lbs, Judkins blended vision, explosiveness, and low pad level to rank as one of the most well-rounded backs in the nation. The front office of the Browns, looking for Chubb insurance for the long haul. And a limited workload history for Jerome Ford, Judkins viewed as a plug-and-play solution. That’s why his July arrest was so destabilizing for the roster plans of the team. And for Andrew Berry’s long-time draft philosophy.

Backfield shake-up puts Andrew Berry’s Browns in a hurry to re-evaluate Judkins’ timeline

As the legal proceedings take their time, the Browns need to rush to analyze what lies ahead. With Judkins’ status temporarily on hold and no contract being signed, Cleveland is one man short at a vital position. The team also has Jerome Ford, who played decently last season following the injury to Nick Chubb, and rookie Dylan Sampson from Tennessee, picked up in the fourth round. But Sampson wasn’t seen as making significant touches this soon. Judkins was supposed to share carries with Ford immediately and perhaps head the room midway through the season.

Quinshon Judkins is still one of only two league-unsigned rookies left, along with Cincinnati DE Shemar Stewart. But in contrast to a typical contract negotiation, the Browns’ holdup is linked directly to the ongoing investigation and not dollar amounts. A team spokesperson reaffirmed that Cleveland is “gathering information.” The scenario puts Cleveland’s backfield in limbo, and their depth chart is up in the air. Sampson could find himself in a rotational role sooner than anticipated. And free agent solutions might be in the mix if the uncertainty carries well into August. Judkins, meanwhile, is running out of time before preseason to get signed. Nevertheless, team officials reaffirmed this week that negotiations are not the problem. Its commitment to internal standards is what’s holding everything up.

Judkins also has issued no public comments since the wreck that sidetracked his rookie momentum. League sources indicate his camp is fully cooperating with internal examinations. And every day, the question changes from when he’ll be in uniform to if he will. Even if Judkins’ condition remains stable in the next few weeks, getting him back into the fold won’t be easy. Aside from the contract, playbook reps, and scheme fits stands a far greater challenge: restoring trust. The erstwhile plug-and-play rookie now could be in for a slow ramp-up. Both on the field and in the locker room.

Internally, the Browns are reassessing their short-term contingency plans. Sampson will get more work done in camp, and veterans could be brought in as insurance. Berry, on the other hand, still gets questions, not about targets, but about culture. And for Andrew Berry, this isn’t professional, it’s personal. The GM who established himself on predictive models and calculated risks now finds himself in an unusual, emotionally charged chapter of his career. The Browns constructed 2025 around a clean, hard, culture-based reboot. Now they have to live through that vision with one of its most important pieces held up. And their normally firm leader is wearing all the weight.