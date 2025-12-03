Browns Coaches Still Back Dillon Gabriel Amid Locker Room Division With Shedeur Sanders – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Sanders–Gabriel battle intensifies as Browns lean toward Shedeur

While the Cleveland Browns have publicly handed the starting quarterback job to Shedeur Sanders, a new report suggests the coaching staff’s confidence may lie with the man on the bench, Dillon Gabriel, fueling a growing divide within the organization. Even after Shedeur Sanders got his second start, Stefanski was initially hesitant to confirm him as the QB over fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel. ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler recently further revealed information on the team’s stance on the two draft picks.

“Coaches I’ve talked to think Gabriel is slightly further along in his development than Sanders, who has the bigger arm and frame,” Fowler reported on X.

Essentially, coaches view Dillon Gabriel as a little more polished right now, possibly as a result of months of practice with the starting unit before his injury. However, Sanders is seen as the one with greater potential due to his strong arm and larger size.

Sanders was officially named the QB1 after Gabriel entered concussion protocol during the week 11 game. His initial outing in relief duty during Week 11 against the Ravens was not ideal, as he completed only 4-of-16 passes for 47 yards, threw one interception, and took two sacks.

In his first start in Week 12 win against the Raiders, he showed significant improvement, completing 11-of-20 passes for 209 yards, throwing for one touchdown and one interception, while only taking one sack. But this soon flipped again.

In his most recent start in Week 13 against the 49ers, he maintained his solid command of the offense, completing 16-of-25 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown, and notably threw no interceptions, though he was sacked three times and the game resulted in a loss.

Considering his week 11 performance, along with that of his most recent two games, coaches have had a positive outlook on the way he’s settling in.

“You can tell they are trying to protect him,” Fowler’s announcement also mentioned. “Which you want to do with almost all rookie quarterbacks. But overall, I thought he looked pretty comfortable in the pocket. He just needs time.”

Sanders’ performance has generally shown the ability to avoid turnovers, a key focus for the coaching staff, with only one interception across his two starts.

The Cleveland Browns have a current record of 3-9. Despite the uneventful season, giving Sanders the starting role for the final games is a chance for the team to evaluate if he could be a long-term quarterback. Sanders’ next opportunity to impress is this Sunday against the struggling Tennessee Titans (1-11), where the Browns will be favored to win.

Is the Browns locker room divided between Gabriel and Sanders?

The quarterback situation for the Cleveland Browns got a new, dramatic twist this week, not from the coaches, but from social media.

The controversy started when Zoe Caswell, the fiancée of rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel, posted a casual “get ready with me” video on TikTok shortly after the Browns’ 26-8 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

“Browns lost what’s new,” The short, sharp caption read.

The situation escalated quickly in the comments section when a fan challenged her post. Caswell made a much more serious claim, suggesting that the team’s locker room prefers Gabriel over the current starter, Shedeur Sanders.

“Actually everyone in the building wants him to play,” She replied directly.

This statement, while intended to support her fiancé, was widely seen as a direct criticism of Sanders and a suggestion of internal team division. Despite the social media drama, the Cleveland Browns coaching staff made its position clear. Shedeur Sanders would get the start for the team’s Week 14 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski is not yet naming Sanders the permanent future quarterback, but the decision confirms that Sanders is being given a serious chance to prove himself in the final weeks of the season.

While Sanders is preparing to start against the Titans on Sunday, Gabriel remains on the sidelines. Due to the ongoing debate, the quarterback battle has now moved from the practice field into the public eye of late, with many curious to know who emerges as the next QB for the Browns.