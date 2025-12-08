Browns Players ‘Mad’ at Shedeur Sanders for Costly INT as QB Asks for More Time to Improve

One third-quarter throw was all it took to turn Shedeur Sanders from a promising rookie into the focal point of the Cleveland Browns’ frustration. The rookie quarterback opened up about his teammates regarding his interception, which eventually became a turning point in the Cleveland Browns‘ narrow 31–29 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

After the game, Sanders was asked about the interception and having to drive late in games. He did not mince words at the moment.

“Definitely on the interception,” he said. “I feel we stagnant. I’m trying to get a spark. And as the game goes on, as time go on, and I know my dad mad at me for that for sure. I know the team, everybody is. But I would say as time goes on, those decisions and those things will slim down.”

Sanders’ honesty crossed into candor to drive the point home: the locker room wasn’t just disappointed, they were frustrated that the rookie forced a throw instead of throwing it away, especially in a two-point game.

Still, his message was clear. He’s aware of the mistakes, and he thinks the costly decisions will decrease as he gains experience.

The bigger picture is complicated. In only his third NFL start, Sanders threw for 364 yards, three touchdowns. It was his first 300-yard passing game and the first Browns rookie 300-yard passing game since Baker Mayfield.

Imago IG @shedeursanders

Sanders produced four plays of 30+ yards in just three starts, and he already has eight of Cleveland’s 10 explosive pass plays this season.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski defended his quarterback despite the loss.

“He fought throughout the game, which we knew he would,” He said, “With any young player, there’s going to ups and downs, and I thought there were some really, really, really good moments. He’ll keep learning from some of the plays that he wants back, but some really good moments.”

While Sanders shone statistically, the interception and failed two-point tries loomed over the final score.

Shedeur’s father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, was on hand, just as he was for his son’s NFL debut in Las Vegas. Earlier this week in Colorado, Deion spoke about how much Shedeur had overcome after falling from projected first-round pick to a fifth-round selection.

“I know the fight behind the fight,” Deion said. “I know what’s been transpiring behind the curtains, and I’m just proud of him. Because he’s not just saying the right things, he’s doing and living the right things. That’s just who he is.”

Deion also highlighted the adversity Shedeur had to face in training camp when he started buried at QB4.

“I know some stuff behind the curtain, so I offer him not just on-the-field advice, off-the-field advice, life advice, because he’s going through a lot,” he said.

On Sunday, the fight was there again, but so was the defining mistake. The Titans ran wild as the Browns’ defense folded

Cleveland entered the week thinking about victory and the possibility of Myles Garrett breaking the single-season sack record. Instead, they were shredded.

Browns loss to the Titans

The Titans, ranking 31st in rushing yards per game, crushed the Browns. In this matchup, the Browns D hemorrhaged yards on the ground, allowing 184. It ties their single-worst run defense of the season.

However, defense wasn’t the only problem. Special teams failed as well. Adding to the intrigue, Corey Bojorquez had a punt blocked in the fourth quarter.

But the real story was the one failure they could not afford. The Browns were able to survive the uneven offense and special teams because their defense was bailing them out, but in this game, it failed to do so.