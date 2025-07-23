Browns Rumors: Kevin Stefanski to Bench Joe Flacco for Shedeur Sanders, Says National Reporter

For a player who has yet to record an NFL snap, Shedeur Sanders is already making headlines in Cleveland and not solely due to his well-known surname. When the Browns used a Day 3 pick on Coach Prime’s son during the 2025 NFL Draft, some fans welcomed it as a low-risk pick. But behind the scenes? The buzz grows louder. From locker room rumors to coaching whispers, Shedeur is making his presence known. Even Kevin Stefanski couldn’t contain himself, praising the rookie as “poised, professional, and laser-focused” during mandatory minicamp. That’s exceptional praise from a coach who tends to keep it close to the vest. Now, that simmering hype just got thrown into overdrive.

After weeks of quiet signals, such as Shedeur getting more plays with the twos and receiving affirmation from veteran receivers. The rookie has officially disrupted camp. His easy temperament and crisp footwork have not gone unnoticed. And on top of that, per NFL insider Diana Russini, Shedeur may be rising quicker than anticipated, and possibly even passing Joe Flacco on the depth chart. “We’re going to see a lot of him this summer,” Russini said on The herd with Colin CowHerd podcast. “I don’t envision Kevin Stefanski throwing Joe Flacco out there uh you know for preseason game one and two, I don’t think he cares, I think he knows what Joe can do “

Her remarks come amid the Browns’ arrival in camp with one of the league’s cloudiest quarterback situations. Deshaun Watson remains the franchise stalwart, but his health and shape have been far from consistent since 2022. Joe Flacco, now 40, provided Cleveland with a needed playoff boost last season but is not the long-term solution. Meet Shedeur Sanders, youthful, unproven, but armed with a pedigree and a blue-collar work ethic that’s made waves in Berea.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 12, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel 5 and quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 during mini camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250612_kab_bk4_008

AD

If Stefanski is indeed looking at Sanders getting preseason reps ahead of Flacco, it may be a soft audition for No. 2. And with Flacco’s contract being team-friendly, dropping him down the depth chart wouldn’t ring financial bells. Shedeur, meanwhile, was a fifth-round draft pick. There’s absolutely no pressure to get him on the field, but huge potential upside if he impresses. His college tape out of Colorado with Coach Prime demonstrated patience, deep-ball touch, and high IQ decision-making. Something Cleveland desperately requires as they prepare for another high-stakes season.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Browns are in a prove-it year. In 2024, Flacco didn’t start any games for the Browns. However, in 2023, he ignited a five-game win streak. Last season, the Browns’ journey fell apart in the Wild Card round. Stefanski retained his position, but the expectations are through the roof. Watson’s $230 million fully guaranteed contract is the largest elephant in the room. But now there’s a changing dynamic: what if Shedeur Sanders excels in August? Does he become QB2? Might he even get reps in blowouts or injury situations?

QB depth chart shuffles

While Russini’s comments sparked debate, she also made one thing clear: Shedeur Sanders isn’t pushing for QB1. “We know where he stands,” she said, pointing to his draft position as evidence that the Browns see him as developmental. That said, he’s expected to get significant snaps in preseason, and that’s where things could get interesting. If he flashes, fans will clamor. If he flops, Stefanski’s caution is validated. But the door is wide open.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s face it, Flacco is not here to win a Super Bowl. He passed for 1,761 yards and 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions in 8 games in 2024. That was a stopgap miracle, though, and not a permanent solution. At 40, and with so little mobility and possibility for injury, he’s an intelligent insurance policy, not a building block. And with Watson still a giant question mark, he appeared in just seven games last season, tossing only 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. There’s a sense of urgency to add depth. The Browns finished with an average of 228.2 passing yards per game in 2024 and finished mid-pack in offensive DVOA. That won’t get it done in the AFC North, where Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and even Russell Wilson are waiting.

So, although it is perhaps too early to pencil in Shedeur Sanders as a starter, this preseason might launch his stock higher than anyone could have envisioned. Stefanski has always espoused competition. If Shedeur brings it, Cleveland’s quarterback discussion might be a whole lot different in September.