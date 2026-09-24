Call Mounts for Giants to Sign Shedeur Sanders After Jaxson Dart’s Season-Ending Injury

The New York Giants starting quarterback Jaxson Dart is out for the remainder of the season, as he will require season-ending knee surgery. And while Dart is expected to return for the 2027 season, John Harbaugh’s unit doesn’t seem to have a reliable option under center in Dart’s absence. Jameis Winston went 11-of-27 for 111 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception, as his struggles were evident.

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Of course, the Giants have offered him a two-year, $13 million contract extension, but it’s safe to say that the team needs a backup. According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, it’s about time that the Giants should go out and pursue the Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

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“Let me tell you something right now: if there was a possible way they could put it, I would tell the Giants to go out and pursue Shedeur Sanders. I ain’t gonna lie to you. That would be what was on my mind personally. Let me tell you something about this whole Jameis Winston situation. Yeah, they knew it. They signed him to a $13 million extension. Yes, Louis Riddick, you’re absolutely right in terms of, you know what, what you gonna do now?

“Well, guess what? It ain’t about looking for a top-30 quarterback. It’s about looking for a better backup than Jameis Winston. Could you find that? That’s the real question. Can you pull that off if you’re the New York Giants? Because that’s what you’re looking for right now. The reality is, is that again, a lot of mistakes happen. We know who he is, unfortunately, in terms of the mistake is imminent. You just have to.”

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Shedeur Sanders started 7 games for the Browns in his rookie year and went 3-4. In the process, he recorded 1400 yards, 7 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Heading into the 2026 season, Sanders was expected to start, but eventually lost the quarterback battle to Deshaun Watson.

While it’s true that Watson has struggled in the first two weeks, it remains uncertain when Sanders will get a starting opportunity in Cleveland. Now, Stephen A. Smith isn’t the only analyst who thinks Shedeur Sanders could be an answer to New York’s problems. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk echoes the sentiment.

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“Shedeur Sanders is a guy that they wanted to draft in Baltimore in the late fourth round,” Florio said. “Shedeur didn’t want to go back up Lamar Jackson. Well, Shedeur’s stuck behind Deshaun Watson. If the Browns aren’t really interested in Shedeur Sanders, that’s an opportunity; he’s a gamer. Let him come and play, learn the offense, and play. That’s a possibility. But there aren’t many. There aren’t many.”

The Browns had traded Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow went down with a turf toe injury in the Week 2 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2025. The Giants seem to be in a similar situation at this point.

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Dart went down during the seventh play of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, as Rams defenders Byron Yong and Josaiah Stewart hit him high and low.

Initially, it was reported that Dart had suffered a sprained MCL in his left knee. Further reports, however, confirmed that Dart has damaged his meniscus, MCL, and PCL, while his ACL remains intact. Subsequently, he will require surgery to repair his knee and will potentially return to play in the 2027 season.

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Till then, however, the Giants’ quarterback situation remains uncertain.

However, in case John Harbaugh and the Giants have no interest in going after Shedeur Sanders, they could also target another backup option. Emmanuel Acho believes the team could trade either a third- or fourth-round pick to acquire Mac Jones from the San Francisco 49ers.

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“Giants should trade a 3rd or 4th round pick for Mac Jones… they have too much talent to waste this season,” Acho wrote on X on Wednesday.

That said, the Giants will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, with Jameis Winston currently remaining the starting quarterback. Whether they acquire Shedeur Sanders or any other reliable option remains to be seen.