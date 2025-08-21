Colin Cowherd Says Shedeur Sanders’ Personality Is Causing Friction With Browns After Kevin Stefanski Gave QB Update

It seems like there are two different versions of Shedeur Sanders within the Browns’ building. In one regard, head coach Kevin Stefanski lavishes praise on the rookie day and night for his work ethic and maturity level. “He’s a great, great kid. He’s working like crazy, just like all the guys…He’s working really, really hard. I like everything there is about Shedeur,” Stefanski stated. But even that strong recommendation can’t help Sanders, who sits in a curious situation, out with an oblique strain, playing little role in the quarterback battle, experiencing mild injuries, and still competing for a rotation spot. That has become the backdrop of a larger conversation regarding whether his personality is being well-received in Cleveland.

The debate widened when sports analyst Colin Cowherd directly questioned whether Sanders’ growing celebrity status has become an issue within the Browns’ locker room. Cowherd was blunt, pointing out what NFL front offices most desire from their franchise quarterbacks.”What NFL GMs really want from quarterbacks, they want you to be Andrew Luck. Great and boring. Brady was mostly boring when he played,” Cowherd said. “If you’re not fantastic, and neither of these quarterbacks are, you can’t be the life of the party.” The implication was obvious: Sanders’ showboat image may be making it harder for him to transition to the league. Particularly in a team as buttoned-down and traditional as Cleveland.

Cowherd touched on a deeper reality of NFL culture. Teams will sermonize about individuality, but, realistically, ask quarterbacks to be consistent and concentrated first. Sanders, with the weight of his surname and attention from the media, doesn’t quite fit into that mold. His preseason flashes of accuracy, improvisation, and composure weren’t sufficient to counterbalance the reality that he sits on the bench now. In other words, Sanders isn’t merely battling injuries or the depth chart; he’s battling perception.

And on the subject of perception, Cowherd’s Andrew Luck analogy is worth some scrutiny. Do you remember why Luck took retirement when he was only 29 years old? It was shocking then—a franchise quarterback in his prime, the Comeback Player of the Year recipient just the previous year, choosing to retire. Luck’s body was going through a lot of injuries. Shoulder, ribs, calf, as described by Andrew himself, that cycle of rehab and pain drained his passion for football. He retired with 23,671 yards, 171 touchdowns, and 83 interceptions. But what he’ll always be remembered for is walking away on his own terms. That’s what Cowherd means when he says “great and boring.” Luck’s personality wasn’t flashy, but his devotion to the craft was unimpeachable.

When Cowherd cites Sanders’ personality as the point of contention, he wants Kevin Stefanski to mold him into an Andrew Luck-like personality.

Kevin Stefanski provides update on QBs

Kevin Stefanski had a very different type of choice on his hands this week. The Browns announced veteran Joe Flacco as their 2025 starting quarterback. Something that wasn’t exactly contentious based on how he performed during camp. Stefanski indicated that the hard decisions are what he is paid to do. From when to punish stars, to whether to roll the dice on fourth down, to how he manages the roster, this was just another decision. But selecting Flacco was a relatively easy decision.

Though the real query is who gets the QB2 spot behind him. Kenny Pickett, previously presumed to be QB1, now occupies the front-runner position for the backup spot. Sanders presented well in his shots before being hurt, while Dillon Gabriel filled in commendably in the preseason. The issue? Both of the players have struggled with injuries during camp. A concern Stefanski has been hesitant to talk about publicly. “Not too worried about the depth chart, truthfully,” the coach stated on Tuesday.”Really like our guys, they continue to work very hard… all of them should consider themselves getting ready as a starter, that’s how you have to handle being a backup in this league.”

He crafted that response with a team-first approach and an aim to diffuse speculation. He knows the media wants a hierarchy, but his focus remains on building depth and resilience. With Flacco entrenched, Pickett offers veteran insurance, while Sanders and Gabriel represent developmental upside if they can stay healthy. However, Stefanski’s bigger concerns lie elsewhere: keeping his defense dominant, maintaining balance on offense, and managing the grind of a long season. But as Sanders works his way through perception, opportunity, and expectation. The Browns’ quarterback situation is still one of the NFL’s most fascinating narratives as the NFL heads into the autumn.